Glion awarded prestigious Swiss Federal Accreditation

Glion Institute of Higher Education is proud to announce its official recognition by the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) as a University of Applied Sciences Institute. This accreditation marks the successful completion of a two-year evaluation process and underscores Glion’s commitment to academic excellence and Swiss quality assurance.

This significant milestone brings wide-ranging benefits to the Glion community, enhancing international recognition, academic mobility, research opportunities, and graduate employability.

A mark of distinction for Glion’s academic model

Accreditation by the SAC confirms Glion’s compliance with the Swiss Higher Education Act (HEdA) and the European Standards and Guidelines (ESG), reinforcing the global standing of its degrees. As a University of Applied Sciences Institute, Glion is now authorised to use this protected academic title, signifying the rigour and quality of its education model.

Key advantages of this recognition include:

Enhanced international credibility : Facilitating global degree recognition and strengthening graduate employment prospects worldwide.

: Facilitating global degree recognition and strengthening graduate employment prospects worldwide. Increased academic mobility : Enabling smoother credit transfer and access to further studies across Europe.

: Enabling smoother credit transfer and access to further studies across Europe. Expanded research capacity : Opening doors to national and international collaborations and funding opportunities.

: Opening doors to national and international collaborations and funding opportunities. Ongoing quality assurance: Ensuring continued institutional improvement through regular audits and evaluations.

A rigorous two-year journey

The accreditation process required Glion to meet five areas of evaluation and 18 quality standards defined by the Swiss authorities:

Quality Assurance : Evaluating systems that support academic and student life.

: Evaluating systems that support academic and student life. Governance : Assessing decision-making processes and stakeholder engagement.

: Assessing decision-making processes and stakeholder engagement. Teaching, Research & Services : Reviewing academic delivery and innovation.

: Reviewing academic delivery and innovation. Resources : Analysing financial, human, and infrastructure capabilities.

: Analysing financial, human, and infrastructure capabilities. Communication: Ensuring transparency through internal and external channels.

The pathway to accreditation included an initial eligibility assessment, a comprehensive self-evaluation, an independent external review by Swiss experts, and a final submission to the SAC for approval.

Looking ahead

This federal recognition not only reinforces Glion’s position as a leader in hospitality and luxury business education, but also initiates a new chapter of continuous improvement and academic development.

Philippe Vignon, Managing Director of Glion, commented: “We are honoured to receive this accreditation, which reflects the outstanding commitment of our faculty, staff, and students. It strengthens the value of a Glion degree and our capacity to contribute meaningfully to the global education landscape. As we enter this new phase, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of Swiss higher education.”

This achievement represents a major milestone for Glion and the wider Sommet Education group, reinforcing their shared mission to shape the future of global hospitality and business education.

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor’s, master’s and executive degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London.

Glion ranks number six among the world’s top higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. It also holds number three globally in employer reputation, highlighting its strong industry recognition and ability to meet employer expectations.