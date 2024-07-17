Graduation 2024: How graduation is a family affair at the University of Sunderland

A student has become the third generation in her family to graduate from the University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni).

Lauren Coxon, who studies Primary Education, has joined her mum (Emma) and grandma (Gloria) to receive a degree from the University.

Emma graduated from the University in 2021 with a BA Hons Business Management and Leadership Practice with L6 Chartered Manager degree and Gloria graduated in 1997 with a postgraduate certificate in Management in Practice.

Lauren said:

“When I was deciding to go to university, my mam was at university so I watched her do it.

“My mam worked a full time job as well as doing it. I think it made me want to go more because at first I didn’t.

“I was going to do nursing and then I changed my mind because I thought I wanted to do something different and I quite enjoyed teaching.

“Because my mam was doing a degree at the time, I felt I could do it as well.”

Emma and Gloria also had the opportunity to reflect not just on Lauren’s journey, but also their own as they attend the 2024 summer graduations.

Emma said:

“I am so proud of Lauren and all her achievements throughout her time at university. All her hard work, grit and determination has allowed her to follow her dreams of becoming a teacher whilst choosing to stay close to her red and white roots.”

Gloria said:

“As a mother and gran, I am so proud of what both Emma and Lauren have achieved. I personally know it’s hard work especially working full time alongside attending university, but the hard work pays off and gives you the qualification to help you in your chosen career.

“Sunderland provides the courses that fit with working life and work life balance which is very important.”

Lauren has decided to take a different path from her mum and grandma to pursue a career as a Primary School teacher with a key interest in helping children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Lauren said:

“The job I’ve got is a class teacher for reception, so I’ve got the youngest in the school.

“The school is very big on inclusion and it’s very much up my street. They’re very SEND children focused, which is what I wanted.

“Sometimes the children in mainstream get a little bit overlooked and that’s the gap I wanted to fill.”

Whilst at the University, Lauren received the Sir Tom Cowie Excellence Scholarship that awards students £10,000 to unlock their potential.

Lauren said:

“The Tom Cowie scholarship, that’s probably the biggest achievement I’ve had the whole three years.

“I don’t think I would have actually done as well in my overall classification if I hadn’t have had that scholarship.”

Graduation has been a time for Lauren to reflect on her future not only for herself, but her family.

Lauren added:

“I think my mam and gran are excited because it’s been a long three years. I think they’re just quite excited to see me graduate.

“When you think about it, my kids might want to go to university, and they might go to Sunderland. They could be the next ones. It’s nice to say it could be a family legacy.”