How Clearing at the University of Derby opened the door to Charlie’s future in sport

Initially unsure whether university was the right step after completing a three-year Business and ICT course at Sixth Form, Charlie took time to explore his options before making the call that changed everything.

Feeling part of a community

Football fan Charlie always knew he wanted a career in sport but wasn’t sure what career path to take after finishing Sixth Form.

He said:

“I went through Clearing because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I phoned different universities, asked questions and discussed my options to help me make an informed decision about my next steps.

“Clearing can be the start of something amazing. As I found out, it isn’t a last resort; it is simply another pathway to helping you find the course and future that is right for you.

“My own experience through Clearing was incredibly positive and, looking back, I am so glad that I picked up the phone. Without that support, I might never have come to university, and I would have missed out on so many fantastic opportunities.”

Charlie graduated this summer after completing a BSc (Hons) in Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation with a Foundation Year. The four-year course meant that he could combine is love of sport with a new-found fascination of the human body.

Charlie says that his Derby experience has exceeded expectations, both academically and socially.

“My experience at the University of Derby has been amazing. From the moment I arrived, I have felt welcomed and supported. One of the best choices I made was joining a society, it helped me to settle in, make new friends and feel part of a community.

“The university itself has such an encouraging atmosphere, and the staff genuinely care. They’re always willing to help with anything, whether it’s academic guidance, personal support, or simply offering advice when you need it.”

Confidence through Clearing

With thousands of students securing places through Clearing each year, Charlie is keen to reassure others who may feel uncertain on results day.

“If you’re unsure, nervous, or confused, that’s completely normal – but trust the process. Clearing can open doors that you didn’t even realise were possible, he said.

“The people you speak with want to help. They listen and guide you through your options to make sure you understand all your options.

“They’re not there to judge or make you feel worried – they’re there to support you and help you reach your goals.”

The perfect balance

As a lifelong football fan, Charlie now has ambitions to work in elite sport, supporting athletes with injury prevention and rehabilitation.

“My goal is to work full-time at a football club and progress through the ranks,” he said. “I’d also love to work with Olympic athletes one day – supporting Team GB would be incredible.”

His course has allowed him to combine his passion for sport with a growing interest in the science behind performance and recovery.

“This course gives me the perfect balance of hands-on experience, knowledge, and opportunities to grow.

“I’ve loved learning more about the body works, how injuries happen and how to prevent them. It’s fascinating and has made me even more excited about my future career.”

Industry engagement

The University of Derby prides itself on links with industry, with partnerships with leading organisations such as the NHS, McDonald’s, Rolls-Royce and Toyota.

It also works closely with sports clubs and, for Charlie, getting that first-hand experience with professional athletes was a real highlight, confirming he had made the right decision in choosing Derby.

“I spent a summer with Dartford Football Club and also looked after the Team Derby cycling team. These placements allowed me to learn so much in a short amount of time. I was able to showcase the skills I had developed at university and apply the knowledge I had gathered directly in a real-world environment,” he said.

Charlie also gained experience through the University’s student-led Sports Therapy Clinic; an injury practice for staff and students that is closely supervised by the sports therapy teaching team. It offers services including injury consultation and assessment, exercise prescription and sports massage.

He said:

“You meet so many different people, each with their own stories, injuries, and goals. Being able to talk to them, understand what they’re going through, and support them has been incredibly rewarding.

“I’ve learned how powerful communication can be; sometimes just saying a few encouraging words or explaining something clearly can make a huge difference to how someone feels.”

‘Just go for it’

Alongside his studies, Charlie works as a match-day steward at Derby County Football Club and as a lifeguard, further building his experience in the industry.

He encourages anyone considering Clearing to take the leap.

“If you’re thinking about going through Clearing, I’d say just go for it. It could honestly be one of the best decisions you ever make,” said Charlie.

“I did, and I found a course that gave me everything I need to grow, not just as a student, but as a future professional in sports therapy and rehabilitation.

“You won’t just learn from textbooks; you’ll gain hands-on experience, work with real clients, and build skills that will stay with you for life. On top of that, the community at Derby is welcoming, friendly, and filled with people who genuinely want to see you succeed. You’ll meet amazing friends, discover what you’re capable of, and find confidence in yourself.

“The University of Derby will push you, inspire you, and support you every step of the way. Take the leap – your future self will thank you.”