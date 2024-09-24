Les Roches celebrates 70 years of excellence in hospitality education

Les Roches, one of the world’s premier institutions for hospitality management education, is proudly celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Since its founding in 1954, Les Roches has been a beacon of excellence, shaping the next generation of leaders in hospitality and tourism industries across the globe.

Over seven decades, the school has remained committed to providing world-class education, consistently evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the sector, and ensuring its graduates remain at the forefront of innovation and expertise.

A Legacy of Leadership in Hospitality Education

Les Roches’ legacy is deeply rooted in its commitment to combining academic rigor with practical, hands-on learning.

From its inception in the Swiss Alps, to its development in Spain (Marbella) and United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), the institution has championed the importance of experiential learning, giving students the unique opportunity to work alongside industry professionals, develop essential leadership skills, and engage in real-world projects.

The school’s global reputation is bolstered by its impressive alumni network, which includes over 16,000 hospitality leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators who have shaped the industry in meaningful ways.

Reflecting on the institution’s inception, Francis Clivaz, the visionary founder of Les Roches, said: “When we established Les Roches, our mission was to create a school where students would not only learn hospitality management but would also embody the values of excellence, service and leadership. Les Roches has consistently demonstrated an incredible ability to reinvent itself over the past 70 years, always anticipating and responding to the evolving needs of the hospitality industry. This capacity for innovation and adaptation is what has allowed us to remain at the forefront of hospitality education, preparing generations of leaders for an ever-changing global landscape.”

Today, Les Roches stands as one of the top hospitality management schools worldwide, offering undergraduate, graduate and MBA programs that are designed to provide students with the skills and insights necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. It ranks in the top five in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

Embracing Innovation

As part of its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, Les Roches has invested heavily in innovation and entrepreneurship.

A key initiative in this regard is the Spark Innovation Sphere, an innovation hub that fosters creativity, collaboration and technological advancements within the hospitality space. Through Spark, Les Roches connects students with industry leaders, tech pioneers and start-ups, empowering them to explore and develop cutting-edge solutions for the future of hospitality.

Spark has become a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas, driving new approaches to sustainability, guest experience and digital transformation in the sector. This ecosystem not only enhances the student learning experience but also positions Les Roches at the forefront of hospitality innovation, ensuring it continues to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

A Campus Transformation: Investing in a Global Student Experience

As part of its ongoing evolution, Les Roches is proud to unveil the renovation of its flagship campus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The original campus, where the school was founded 70 years ago, has undergone significant transformations to better serve the needs of its students. The newly redesigned lobby, food & beverage area, gym and spa are all part of Les Roches’ holistic approach to education, recognising that student wellbeing is essential for both academic success and personal growth. These new facilities offer students a space to relax, rejuvenate and engage with their peers, creating a nurturing environment that complements the rigorous academic demands of the program.

The renovation reflects Les Roches’ commitment to providing an all-encompassing student experience, blending tradition with modernity, and ensuring that students have access to state-of-the-art facilities that enhance both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Looking Ahead

In line with the global vision for the future, CEO Carlos Díez de la Lastra reflected on the recent and upcoming expansions of Les Roches.

“This year marks an important milestone in the international expansion of Les Roches with the opening of our campus in Abu Dhabi, and we will continue this journey with our upcoming presence in China,” he said. “Our vision is to extend our global reach, offering students unparalleled opportunities to experience the diverse and dynamic world of hospitality across continents.”

As Les Roches celebrates 70 years of excellence, the institution remains focused on the future, with a firm commitment to continuing its legacy of leadership in hospitality education. By combining its rich tradition with a forward-thinking approach to innovation, entrepreneurship and student wellbeing, Les Roches is poised to shape the next 70 years of global hospitality.