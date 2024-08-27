National award shortlisting for staff recognition and engagement in practice learning 

A team from the University of Chester has been shortlisted for a national award acknowledging the University’s role in staff recognition and engagement.

The Practice Education and Simulated Learning Division in the University’s Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society has been shortlisted in the category of Best Employer for Staff Recognition and Engagement at the Nursing Times Workforce and Summit Awards.

The nomination is the result of the work the team has been doing in relation to its Practice Learning Symposium and CAPE awards.

The University team has developed and implemented this annual event, which focuses on sharing best practice, while celebrating the commitment and dedication of practice educators across the Cheshire and Merseyside region.

The Practice Learning Symposium and CAPE Awards is a full day event, held at the University, comprising a programme of activities and workshops, followed by the CAPE Awards (Celebrating Achievements in Practice Education). This is a free event, which supports the breakdown of any barriers for participants to attend because of financial constraints.

The event focuses on positivity and celebration by bringing together learners and professionals from across the region to engage in a range of workshops and networking opportunities. An awards ceremony follows the symposium which recognises the vital role of educators, both within practice and within the education setting and celebrates their achievements in the support of pre-registration learners as well as marking the successes of learners from across the region.

The event was set up to bring the Cheshire and Merseyside practice learning network together, including colleagues from the four universities involved and practice areas.

The Nursing Times Workforce Awards shine a light on those excelling in nurse recruitment and retention, wellbeing and inclusion, plus many other areas linked to helping overcome the ongoing workforce challenge in health and social care.

Dr Kate Knight from the University of Chester said: “The aim of the Symposium and the CAPE Awards is to provide an opportunity to enhance and support our community of practice and to recognise the crucial role that practice educators play in the development of our future workforce as well as the wonderful work they are undertaking to support this.

“This event has now become a much looked forward to event in the practice learning calendar and will continue to provide this positive experience and opportunity for our peers and colleagues from across Cheshire and Merseyside. The team is extremely excited to be representing the University of Chester at these national awards in November 2024.”