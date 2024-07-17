New postgraduate certificate in special educational needs and disability (SEND) for education professionals

A new programme to support education professionals in developing their knowledge and understanding of effective provision and practice for children and young people with SEND has been developed at the University of Chester.

With the numbers of children and young people being identified with special educational needs rising within the UK, with over 1.6 million pupils in England, (DfE, 2024), there is an increasing need to ensure that all practitioners working within the SEND field have the knowledge and confidence to support these learners.

The SEND and Alternative Provision Improvement Plan (DfE, 2023) highlighted the importance of workforce development around SEND and this course has been developed to address the ongoing need for practitioners to feel more confidence to support learners with SEND which should lead to improved outcomes for all.

The new PGCert in Leading SEND Provision and Practice(60 credits) starting in September 2024 reflects upon updated research, legislation and governmental guidance and analyses how this impacts upon practice within educational settings. The course is delivered by experienced staff from the University’s School of Education with first-hand knowledge of both leading and managing SEND within classrooms, schools and in local authority provision. There will be opportunities to network with practitioners from all phases of education in a variety of roles and with differing levels of experience. This will give students studying this course an exciting opportunity to enhance their skills and confidence in identifying and meeting the needs of learners with SEND within their classrooms and beyond.

The course is designed to fit around work commitments and will be delivered across six Saturday and six midweek evening seminars across the academic year to be accessible for busy professionals.

Tracey Patterson, Programme Leader, PGCert in Leading SEND Provision and Practice, at the University of Chester, said:

“We are excited to offer this new PGCert programme which aims to support new and existing educational practitioners in enhancing their knowledge and understanding of supporting learners with SEND. With the number of children and young people being identified with special educational needs increasing, this course is extremely relevant and allows opportunity to share examples of good practice utilising current research.”