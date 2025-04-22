Sam gets in gear for UK cycle fundraising mission close to his heart

A University of Chester student is taking on the monumental fundraising challenge of cycling solo across the UK after being inspired by a charity’s incredible work.

Sam Williams will embark on the gruelling journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End this May in aid of Mountain Rescue England and Wales.

The BA Business Management student from Wrexham will carry everything he needs on his bike and will aim to complete the task in just two weeks.

Sam is fundraising to show his heartfelt appreciation for Mountain Rescue England and Wales whose volunteers jumped into action to help a friend who had a climbing accident in Llanberis last year. He described the team as “extraordinary” in their rescue mission.

As he prepares for the cycling challenge, he explained more about what he will face and his motivation:

“Covering nearly 1,000 miles through unpredictable weather and demanding terrain, it will test my endurance, resilience, and determination. But every mile will be worth it because I’m doing this for a cause close to my heart.

“Mountain Rescue England and Wales is an incredible organisation made up of volunteers who dedicate their time to saving lives in the mountains. I’ve seen first-hand the vital work they do – whether it’s rescuing those in distress or providing crucial support to families in times of need. Their dedication and selflessness truly make a difference, and I want to give something back.”

He added why he had decided on a cycling challenge to support the charity:

“I wanted to push myself physically while finding a meaningful way to take time away after reaching the end of my final year of studies.

“Spending time outdoors and cycling are two passions of mine, and this challenge provides the perfect opportunity to combine both activities over an extended period while raising money for a charity that consistently does its best to help people in the mountains.”

Sam will set off on May 24 and is aiming to raise £1,000.

Mountain Rescue England and Wales volunteer team members are on call every day, of every month, of every year, whatever the time, day or night, and whatever the weather. There are 47 volunteer mountain rescue teams and eight regional bodies in England and Wales, across eight geographical areas.