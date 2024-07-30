Six key questions students should ask this year in Clearing

The countdown to the biggest day of thousands of students’ lives so far has begun.

A-level results day is on August 15 and while so many students already have what happens next planned out, things can change once results are known.

Some may not have got the grades they needed, while others will have done better than expected and there will be those who simply change their mind about where they want to study. Clearing is now a major admission point for university students so you are not alone – more than 1,200 learners joined Coventry University through Clearing in 2023.

While the course is the most important thing for most people, there are other things to consider when choosing which university is right for you. So what questions should people be asking themselves and universities if they enter Clearing?

Coventry University’s Provost Ian Dunn has “been there and done that” having joined the university after changing his mind once he opened his A-level results and says Clearing should be seen as “an opportunity to change your mind or make up your mind – that is exactly what I did”.

However, choosing which university to go to and what course to study aren’t the only things on young people’s minds at such an important time, as the effects of the cost of living and setting yourself up for the career of your dreams play a major role.

Ian has put together six questions that students should be asking when they call a Clearing hotline on 15 August,

Is my desired course available?

Before you call a university Clearing hotline, check out their website for the list of courses available in Clearing and their entry requirements. When you call, have a shortlist of courses to talk about. You might have a favourite but it’s worth being ready to ask about other courses, as more popular ones may fill up quickly.

What is the standard of teaching?

All universities in England are assessed and graded via the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), with the best receiving a Gold award. Students are encouraged to use TEF ratings – which provide a clear signal of a provider’s excellence – as useful context to the range of more detailed information they will want to consider when deciding what and where to study. At Coventry University we received an overall Gold rating in both of the last two TEFs.

What’s it like to study in the city?

You’ll want to know what it’s like to study at the university, so ask institutions about the overall experience. If you call Coventry University it is likely you’ll be speaking to one of our student ambassadors or members of staff who live and/or work in the city.

They’ll be able to tell you what they think and give you some insights into the best coffee shops or places to go, where to study and where to relax. Coventry is right in the centre of England making it very accessible from many towns and cities across the country.

What are the facilities like?

Ask about the facilities in the building that your course is based in. There may be a big difference between universities that can offer you a place. At Coventry University we have invested in facilities that help us deliver practical learning that replicate the workplace, whether it’s the mock ambulance and wards for our health students or our new Delia Derbyshire building which is home to our arts and design courses.

Virtual and augmented reality also play a big part in courses across Coventry University’s courses, whether that’s simulating a patient in an operating theatre being given anaesthetics, forensic investigations students learning how to work at mock crime scenes and collision sites, or honing skills for future journalists, games designers or actors.

What is my careers path and what support is there?

Universities are always proud of the incredible achievements their graduates go on to accomplish after finishing their studies, so always ask about the potential career destinations on the back of the course you are interested in.

All universities offer degrees but you need to know you’ll get the right support to stand out in the jobs market. To help prepare you for your journey through university life and then after graduating, Coventry University offers placements with industry and professional bodies on many of our courses to give students first-hand experience. Students also get careers advice from day one from our Talent Team and success coaches who can help with everything from writing CVs to identifying potential employers and vacancies.

Our exclusive Phoenix+ programme also offers one-to-one personalised coaching and brings students together to learn, experience and develop essential knowledge to enhance their talents and prepare them for life after university.

What support is available to help with the cost-of-living crisis?

The cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone, including prospective university students. Travelling between home and university costs money, buying food and drink costs money, ensuring you have all the right equipment and having a social life costs money.

Knowing what support and advice is available is invaluable, so ask about budgeting tools, saving tips and advice, as well as the scholarships, bursaries and grants available. Having a city centre campus that also has accommodation within walking distance, as we do in Coventry, is often a huge benefit as it cuts down on travelling costs.