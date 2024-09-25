South Devon College celebrates achievements of its University Centre students

South Devon College, with campuses in Paignton and Torquay, celebrated the achievements of its University Centre students at a joint ceremony held at Torquay’s Grand Hotel.

Across four ceremonies, 398 graduates and their guests, celebrated their success.

43 year old Amie Harris from Exeter, who gave a vote of thanks at the graduation ceremony, went back into education to help her progress her career and inspire her young daughter.

“I was terrified about coming back to learning. I’d had a 21 year break from study, a job and a family. I was looking for an organisation that would be properly supportive – I certainly found it.”

Amie has worked in the NHS for the last 20 years and decided to study an FdSc Assistant Practitioner degree and is now training to become an Occupational Therapist. She says the biggest thing she had to overcome was time management.

“It’s a full time degree, and I have a job and a family – my life is full time. I’ve had to learn to prioritise and say ‘no’ to a few things. But it’s all been worth it.

“The highlights have been the opportunity to better myself, of just being there and learning. I’ve met so many amazing people and I’ve made some wonderful friends for life.”

Hoping to inspire his young sons, 33 year old Reuben Beavis, has also gone back to higher education.

Reuben from Newton Abbott, who gave a vote of thanks at the ceremony,joined Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service at 18 years old and has never looked back. He was selected to do a BA in Leadership and Management by his employer to help progress his career.

“I found attending university inspiring as I hadn’t done anything like it before and I hit the ground running. I discovered I had a talent for English literature. After my first assignment I was told I had the foundations of a good writer, it inspired me and the degree has unlocked hidden potential that I found amazing.”

Reuben’s degree will enable him to progress within the public sector and give him the opportunities to help shape the future of the Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service. He also hopes it will inspire his sons.

“I’m not trying to shape their destiny – but I want to show them – and share in my success so they understand the goal at the end and what I have been working towards.”

Principal Laurence Frewin paid tribute to the many success stories and said at the ceremonies: “I know you will inspire and encourage many students in the future.

“Your hard work and determination to complete your studies to a high level is there for all to see, and today’s graduation ceremony is a true reflection of your commitment to personal development and learning.

“Seeing people’s achievements and drive to succeed is a huge motivator, and please do not underestimate how much you are able to influence the next generation. Torbay is a close community and South Devon University Centre and South Devon College stand tall within as the cornerstones of education. Having access to this university and all that our centre of excellence of learning offers in South Devon is so important for the success and prosperity of individuals, employers and our wider community. Education changes lives and South Devon University Centre are proud of the part we play.”

25 year old Hope Trigg, who studied a BSC in Applied Animal Science, was another graduate chosen to give a vote of thanks.

Hope, who is on the Autistic spectrum, moved to Devon six years ago after leaving another degree course,

“I lost my confidence and I didn’t want to stay somewhere that made me feel uncomfortable. Staff at University Centre South Devon are so friendly and I have great classmates.”

Hope, who is going on to do a Masters in Animal Welfare, Policy and Legislation, wrote her vote of thanks in poem form, thanking her parents, her classmates, the ladies in the café and her teachers.

Her advice to others considering doing a degree. “Go for it. You might even surprise yourself. You will have amazing teachers and great class mates who want to be there and you can help each other along the way.

“If you have ever been told that it wouldn’t work for you I have proved it’s possible.”

Also celebrating at the graduation ceremony was Claire Lear who received an Honorary Fellowship award for her work with Phoenix Rising CIC, a not-for-profit organisation that supports female survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

South Devon College awards Honorary Fellowships to people in recognition of their significant commitment to the College and the wider community. It is the highest honour the College can award.

Claire has attended both South Devon College and University Centre South Devon and recently did a Sports Science degree.

“Receiving this award for Honorary Fellowship is not just a personal milestone for me, it’s a recognition of the collective efforts of passionate individuals in our team and the volunteers and students at Phoenix Rising CIC who believe in the power of giving back and have a passion for helping others.

“As I accept this award, I am reminded that the true impact of our service is not measured by accolades or recognition though but by the lives we touch and the hope we inspire in survivors of domestic abuse and students who attend our service. We hope that we continue to build on our strong partnership with South Devon College, with students and staff, in making connections that can support women who are suffering or have suffered from an abuse. We also really hope we can continue to have more students on placement and new volunteers for years to come.”

Nick Powe, chair of the English Riveria UNESCO Global Geopark was also awarded an Honorary Fellowship.

Nick is one of Her Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenants in Devon, he sits on the European Geoparks Network Coordination Committee, is Board Director of Visit Devon and has chaired the Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust for many years. Nick is also patron of the Devon Cave Rescue Organisation and is Non- Executive Director for The English Riviera Tourism Company and specialised in maximising public funding for the benefit of the local economy.

Principal Laurence Frewin said Nick has been an important friend to the College for many years and a champion of South Devon College’s business community.

“Nick recognises the vital role of the college as an anchor institution in bringing about positive change. He is a true advocate of the College and all that it stands for.”

Congratulating everyone’s hard work, Principal Laurence Frewin wished every graduate well for their future.

“All that’s left for me to say is a huge congratulations! It’s been a pleasure to be part of your educational journey, and everyone is very proud of you! Please keep in touch with us and your colleagues – it’s always a privilege to hear where life takes you.

“We wish you every success for the future – please take the knowledge you have gathered and continue to drive forward with ambition and dedication! Your future is there for the taking and it starts right now.”