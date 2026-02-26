Student filmmakers bring focus to the impact of stalking

Student filmmakers from the University of Sunderland have created a series of short films to raise awareness about the issue of stalking.

The Police Short Film Awards project is a partnership between the office of the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and the University of Sunderland, which raises awareness about issues impacting society through films created by final year Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film Production students.

Over the last 13 years, the projects have addressed challenging issues like county line drug crime, knife crime, male rape, modern-day slavery, domestic violence, cybercrime and hate crime.

This year, students were asked by the office of Northumbria PCC, with support from the Alice Ruggles Trust, to look at the issue of stalking and its impact on victims and their families and friends.

These short films were screened before an audience of invited delegates, family and friends, in celebration of the hard work and dedication behind their creation at the Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre, Prospect Building, St Peter’s Campus (17 February).

This year’s winner of the Police Film Awards was Maya, which portrays a victim of stalking and the impact that she faces because of it.

Alexandre Palmer, who studies Film Production and co-directed the film, said:

“I hope that this film is able to properly raise awareness on the impact of stalking in a way that feels accessible and honest.

“Not just for those who are directly targeted, but for everyone whose lives are affected by it, because stalking doesn’t just exist in isolation; it ripples outward into families, friendships, and entire communities.

“It’s really nice to have the film recognised. As a student filmmaker, you spend a lot of time second-guessing yourself and wondering whether the story will resonate with anyone. The fact that this film is being celebrated reassures me that socially conscious storytelling has a place in our world and these important conversations are still being promoted which is amazing.”

Amelia Bardell, who studies Performing Arts and played Maya in the film, said:

“I was absolutely delighted and very grateful to have received an award for this.

“All of the groups that made a film did absolutely fantastic work, and I only hope that the films we all created and participated in can make a real difference within the community and raise some awareness around stalking and the impact it can have, as well as the avenues to reach out for help for those affected and struggling.”

All of the films created as part of this project will be used by police and specialists as a tool to support education and training and promote awareness around stalking.

Clive Ruggles, co-founder of the Alice Ruggles Trust which supported students during this project, also attended the awards ceremony and highlighted the importance of these films in a speech.

The Trust was set up after the death of Alice Ruggles, who was killed by a stalker, and educates young people about stalking, giving them the knowledge they need to respond appropriately.

Clive said:

“I am so impressed by what the students have produced. Each of their videos highlights the issue of stalking from a different perspective.

“I can see the potential of each of them for helping us raise awareness among young people in our school assemblies, for giving victims the confidence to seek help, and for alerting anyone who, in a personal or professional capacity, may come across a stalking victim and be in a position to help them. A huge achievement with real, practical value.”

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Associate Professor of Partnerships and Participatory Practice at the University, said:

“Our wonderful students have made us immensely proud yet again. A year of work by our students demonstrates their ability, professionalism and sensitivity towards a difficult topic for all to explore.

“The films that students produce every year are hard-hitting, and we are proud of the partnership with Northumbria Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, which has such value in and beyond the University.

“Congratulations to this year’s very worthy winner, but it must be said that all films were of an excellent standard and demonstrate the nuances experienced when faced with stalking.

“A huge congratulations to all of our students, thank you for your patience, dedication and maturity in realising these briefs.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth said:

“I was so pleased that this year’s students took on the important topic of stalking. I remember being impressed with last year’s showreel, and thinking I’m not sure they could beat that, but yet again, Sunderland students have delivered.

“By shining a light on what stalking looks like, these films can be used to help people recognise early signs and give victims the confidence to come forward. I look forward to seeing these films being put to good use, helping educate students, professionals and the police.”