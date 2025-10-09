Sunderland Music City brings new sound to World Anatomy Day 2025

This World Anatomy Day, experts from the University of Sunderland will be celebrating the wonders of the human body with the public in a fun-filled free event in the city centre.

Marking its third year, the University’s World Anatomy Day event will have a musical twist to celebrate Sunderland’s status as a Music City alongside a range of activities.

On the day (12 October), the public can learn about how we speak and hear as well as explore how listening to music just makes you feel good. During the event, experts will be joined by special guests on stage including Marty Longstaff of the Lake Poets who will be demonstrating to the audience how everyone has a musical brain.

Marty said:

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year for us as a newly accredited Music City, and we’re really honoured to work with the University on this very popular event.

“Everyone is musical whether they know it or not, and music can change the way we feel; the way we act; and the way we think. Be prepared to laugh, learn and sing, and find out all about your secret musical brain.”

This event will be run in partnership with experts from Teesside University, Durham University and Newcastle University who will be sharing their expertise with a range of activities and demonstrations for the whole family.

World Anatomy Day honours the work of Andreas Vesalius, the father of anatomy, and marks the anniversary of his death on 15 October 1564. The day is an occasion to celebrate the discipline of anatomy and to make countries around the world aware of its important role in training health science professionals.

Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine, Debs Patten, said:

“This event is so important to us, we love sharing our knowledge and getting everyone excited about anatomy; it’s been especially exciting this year to join in the celebrations of our Music City status.”

The event is open to all families of all ages with a variety of stage shows and hands-on activities and demonstrations exploring the themes of: