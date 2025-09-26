Twinning is winning: Why University of Sunderland life will be twice as nice for these two students

Twin sisters Holly and Grace Pringle are set to take their first steps into healthcare side by side this September as they begin their studies at the University of Sunderland.

At 18, the sisters from Ashington are taking different routes, Holly will begin studying for an MBChB in Medicine to train as a doctor, while Grace embarks on a BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing Practice to become a nurse.

Although they chose different A-Level routes, the sisters, from Ashington, Northumberland, say they have always looked after one another rather than competing.

“Grace and I have always supported each other with our studies,” says Holly. “At school, we’d help one another revise but also make sure we kept a healthy balance between work and life.”

Grace agrees:

“We would try and find a balance of doing revision together and then having a fun break like going shopping or going for a walk.”

For both sisters, their career choices have been shaped by personal experiences.

At just 10 years old, Holly was diagnosed with Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time.

She said:

“While I received treatment in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, I saw the impact healthcare professionals had on people’s lives, especially young people’s.”

Grace’s motivation comes from a personal place too, their grandparents.

She added:

“Our grandma and grandad really influenced me to choose a career in healthcare.

“When I was younger, they were both in and out of hospital with treatments and I would sometimes go with them or ask them how their appointments went. They would always tell me how kind and supportive the nurses were towards them which helped make their hospital experience much better.”

As part of her A-Level routes, Holly studied Biology, Chemistry and Maths. “I enjoyed Biology the most as I found learning about different organs and systems very interesting,” she said.

Grace focused on Health and Social Care, Applied Business, and Child’s Play Learning Development.

She added:

“I really enjoyed Health and Social Care as I liked exploring how I could support service users and how I can meet their needs.”

Both say they were drawn to the University of Sunderland by its welcoming atmosphere and modern facilities.

Holly said:

“When I’ve visited the University, the staff and other students have always been very friendly and supportive. I think the modern facilities will make a good environment to work in.”

Grace echoed this:

“I found that Sunderland had a really lovely environment with modern and nice facilities and all of the staff seemed really helpful and supportive, which helped make me choose to start my studies at Sunderland.”

Holly and Grace are now both excited for what lies ahead.

Holly said:

“I’m looking forward to gaining experience in a field I’m passionate about as well as meet like-minded people, I’d also like to join the netball club once I get started.”

Grace added:

“I’m excited to start this new chapter and gain experience of what it is like to work in a hospital environment. I’m also looking forward to see what clubs and societies are at the University.”

The sisters are now taking different approaches to student life. Holly will move into University-managed accommodation, saying: “I’m excited for the independence that comes with living away from home.”

Grace will remain at home and commute: “I’m really happy about being able to stay at home while studying my course as it still gives me the opportunity to do my placements in the trusts near my home.”

Grace added:

“I’m, of course, very happy to be going to the same university as Holly as it still gives me the opportunity to see her, despite her moving into accommodation.”

Looking further ahead, both already have ideas about where their careers may take them. Grace would love to work in Wansbeck Hospital, the same place they were born, while Holly is certain she’d like to remain in the North East once she is a fully qualified doctor.