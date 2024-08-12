University of Chester awards shine light on catalysts for progress  

The first-ever Catalyst Awards and networking event hosted by the University of Chester Business School celebrated the enterprise of students, staff, Cheshire businesses and organisations.

Events Management and International Tourism Management student, Carlotta Villa, Senior Lecturer Karen Cregan and Aaron and Partners Solicitors were all recognised as catalysts for progress during the past year.

The awards were the pinnacle of the event bringing together staff, international students, representatives of businesses, Cheshire West and Chester (CWaC) Council’s Economic Development Team and other partners who work closely with the Business School, earlier this month.

The evening provided the opportunity to make new contacts and discuss support available to Cheshire enterprises as well as the future for business. The three award winners were recognised for having gone ‘above and beyond’ in their respective areas:

student Carlotta was recognised for her exceptional engagement with the Faculty and its stakeholders through activities such as Open Days; staff member Karen Cregan for her commitment to working across and connecting academic, student and business teams; and, Aaron and Partners Solicitors for their commitment to joint working with the University and its students to improve our local business environment. Particularly highlighted was a recent event organised and delivered by Karen and colleagues from Aaron and Partners, designed to upskill and support local businesses to create working environments that recognise the value of neurodiversity.

Guests were updated by Associate Professor Kirstie Simpson, Dean of Chester Business School, on its plans, and heard from Louise Goodman, Knowledge Exchange Manager, about just some of the ways it supports businesses. She shared the opportunities available in 2024/25 thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) awarded to the Business School by CWaC. The projects led by the University focus on helping businesses to innovate and bid for CWaC grants, and to make workplaces more inclusive, with the aim of addressing challenges employers are facing in recruiting and retaining staff.

The event at Queen’s Park also celebrated the enterprises that the Business School and CWaC Council worked with in 2023/24 to gain grant funding, again with thanks to the UKSPF, and what it had enabled them to achieve.

Associate Professor Simpson, said:

“This event has been a real celebration of the impact created when our students, staff and stakeholders come together. We are celebrating those individuals who act as a catalyst for progress in their community, be that as a student, an academic or a working professional. We celebrate innovators who are breaking new ground in business, whether that be through bringing new offers to market, or through the inclusive and sustainable way they conduct their business.



“We have had the opportunity to highlight the support we offer at the Business School, the difference this can make to our communities as well as look at what’s on the horizon in the business world.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with the organisation of the event, and all who joined us to strengthen collaborations, applaud catalysts for progress, hear more about the Business School, and share their insights, ideas and further successes.”

Accepting her award remotely, Carlotta said:

“I’m excited to receive the Student Catalyst Award. As an international student, I’m home for summer; I’m in Italy working so I can’t be there to receive my certificate, but I really want to thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to coming back in September and keep working with you!”