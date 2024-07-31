University of Chester sets out step-by-step parents’ Clearing guide

As A-Level results day approaches, experts from the University of Chester have set out a step-by-step guide to help parents support their child through the Clearing system.

Tips and advice are being shared for parents and carers to assist their child as they navigate the process which sees prospective students find the university and course to suit them.

The Clearing system is used by UCAS (the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) and UK universities at the end of the academic year to fill courses that still have spaces available. It has become an increasingly popular route into higher education as it provides more choice and greater flexibility.

Last year was a record-breaking year for Clearing in the UK; a total of 38,140 students secured their university places in this way (UCAS, 2023), up from 33,280 in 2022.

While most action is concentrated around A-Level results day, with students facing an anxious wait for grades until August 15, Clearing is open from now until Monday October 21.

Ric Bengree, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions at the University of Chester said:

“People apply to university through Clearing for lots of different reasons, including missing the original UCAS deadline, results not being as hoped, or better than expected, or having a change of mind about what to study. Whatever the reason, Clearing is a great opportunity to start afresh and apply for a 2024 university course.

“And while it can be daunting, we’re here to help, and we understand the important role parents and carers are able to play at this time.

“There’s plenty they can do in the run-up to results day to advise and guide their child through the experience. Our guide aims to reduce the stress of applying, by explaining and sharing how they can support their child to take each step.”

The team has outlined six top tips to help make the process as smooth as possible:

Clearing application:

If your child is applying through Clearing, they need to register with UCAS to make the application. They will receive a welcome email with access details to their application on the UCAS Hub, along with a Clearing number.

Clearing Plus:

Clearing Plus provides a list of top 50 course matches for prospective students. UCAS uses application details, qualifications, university preferences, and what similar students went on to study previously, to generate the list.

Clearing Plus provides a list of top 50 course matches for prospective students. UCAS uses application details, qualifications, university preferences, and what similar students went on to study previously, to generate the list.

Course vacancy search:

After receiving grades, use the UCAS online search tool for up-to-date course vacancy information. If preferred courses and universities are not available, consider alternative options or combined honours degrees. The University of Chester's course vacancies can be browsed using the A-Z Clearing Course Listing on its website.

After receiving grades, use the UCAS online search tool for up-to-date course vacancy information. If preferred courses and universities are not available, consider alternative options or combined honours degrees. The University of Chester’s course vacancies can be browsed using the A-Z Clearing Course Listing on its website.

Contacting universities:

When your child has made a shortlist of courses they are interested in, it's time for them to start making calls to the universities. Encourage your child, reassure them, and ensure they have necessary details and materials before making the calls. Help them evaluate offers based on course content, placements, aspirations, accommodation, and visit the university if possible.

When your child has made a shortlist of courses they are interested in, it’s time for them to start making calls to the universities. Encourage your child, reassure them, and ensure they have necessary details and materials before making the calls. Help them evaluate offers based on course content, placements, aspirations, accommodation, and visit the university if possible.

Accepting a verbal offer:

Discuss verbal offers with your child and add their Clearing choice on the UCAS Hub. Once the university confirms the place, it will be shown as an acceptance on the Choices page of the UCAS Hub.

Discuss verbal offers with your child and add their Clearing choice on the UCAS Hub. Once the university confirms the place, it will be shown as an acceptance on the Choices page of the UCAS Hub.

Next steps:

After confirming their place, update the Student Finance application and assist in finding suitable accommodation or commuting options.

After confirming their place, update the Student Finance application and assist in finding suitable accommodation or commuting options.

Ric added:

“Preparing ahead and having a Plan B means your child is less likely to panic or rush into making a decision they may regret. Keeping an open mind, listening, being positive and supporting your child will help them to remain calm, confident and reassured as they navigate their way through Clearing and make the best choice for their future.”

In addition to the Parents’ Guide to Clearing, the University has also produced a series of helpful blogs including: What is Clearing?; Get Ahead: Learn How to Save Money at University Before You Join, and the stories of students who joined the University through Clearing.

