University Open Days: Top Tips Every Parent Should Know

With Results Day fast approaching, parents across the UK are being encouraged to make the most of university open days as young people weigh up one of the biggest decisions of their lives.

Whether students are considering universities close to home or looking further afield, visiting in person during an Open Day is a great way to get a feel for different subjects, accommodation and student life before making a final decision.

Sarah Richardson, Associate Director (Student Services) at the University of Derby, says Open Days can provide valuable reassurance for both students and their families.

She said: “For many parents, helping a child choose the right university is both exciting and daunting. Open Days offer a unique opportunity to look beyond the prospectus, giving families the chance to ask important questions, understand the support available, and gain confidence that their child will be happy, safe and successful in their next chapter.”

Sarah has shared her top tips for families preparing for university Open Days this summer.

Plan ahead

Before attending, draw up a list of the universities your young person is interested in. Check the individual course pages or the UCAS website for specific details to make sure they match what they are looking for, and consider location, accommodation and student life.

Prioritise

Decide on the most important things that you all want to cover in the day. Subject sessions are usually top of the list, followed by accommodation if your young person is planning to live away from home. It’s hugely reassuring for parents to have a look at where their young person might be living, so make time for this if you can. Are they into sport? Keen to see the library or social spaces? Make sure they take a look at the facilities.

Ask practical questions

Think about the practical questions your young person might not have considered yet. Open Days are a good opportunity to ask about key dates, student support, travel, parking and accommodation options.

Chat to staff and current students

It’s always worth taking time to chat to staff, and not just the academic team. Many of the staff members working an Open Day have been through the experience with their own family and are happy to share advice.

The university may, if your young person already has their grades, or predicted grades, and meets the entry requirements, be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.

Let students take the lead

While parents play an important role in the decision-making process, it is important that prospective students have the opportunity to ask questions and form their own opinions.

At the University of Derby, we have student ambassadors available to chat to on Open Days, who lead campus tours, answers questions about our courses and are happy to talk about their own experience of life at Derby.

Take note

Making notes during the visit and discussing impressions afterwards can help families compare different universities and decide which option feels right. You could draw up a pros and cons list to help guide your thinking.

You can always come back

You’re on a mission to get as much information as possible, but if you haven’t managed to pack it all in, you can always come back. Obviously, this depends on how far you’ve travelled and whether that’s practical for you as a family. But there are alternatives to visiting for those extra questions – universities are usually happy to answer questions by email and our University of Derby Enquiries team are always on hand to help. There may also be an online chat function you or your young person can use.

And in our digital world, there’s a wealth of resources for you, including virtual tours and social media content. Enjoy the day – Open Days are great fun for everyone involved, and you’ll meet enthusiastic staff and students who are proud of their university.

The University of Derby has been named UK University of the Year in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings, and first for employability. Find out more about studying at Derby at an Open Day.