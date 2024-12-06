Vivina’s in the business of helping students thrive at Sunderland

A business graduate from India who made the life-changing decision to study at the University of Sunderland is now making it her mission to ensure other international students like her can thrive in the same way.

Vivina Tauro came to the University in June2022 to study an MBA in Professional Practice.

As part of her MBA final year project, Vivina was eager to contribute to the University community.

After securing an internship with the University’s Accommodation Service in February 2023, Vivina was able to use her own experience of being an international student on campus to make a positive impact on the lives of her fellow students.

Vivina collaborated with the University’s activities coordination team to organise events that promoted a positive living atmosphere, enhance student engagement and promote a sense of community.

Vivina also worked with the University’s wellbeing and maintenance teams, domestic services, sports coordination and finance team to ensure the smooth running of accommodation services and provide timely support for all students.

Vivina said: “As an international student myself, I found it especially fulfilling to contribute to a more inclusive environment, enriching the overall accommodation experience for everyone involved.

“This connection allowed me to help students navigate their own transitions and provide valuable support. Throughout my role, I actively participated in conducting various activities for students, collaborating with other University departments to create a vibrant community.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing. I have learned a great deal about diversity and inclusion through engaging with students from different backgrounds, which has enriched my perspective and made me more adaptable, helping me appreciate the value of varied experiences and viewpoints.”

During her placement, Vivina worked on her research project, A Study on Enhancing the Student Experience and Sense of Belonging of International Students in University Accommodation Through Tailored Social Activities.

The study explored the experiences of international students living in the University’s accommodation and the significant role that activities played in enhancing their sense of belonging and overall student experience.

“I recognised the critical connection between a sense of belonging, academic success and wellbeing,” Vivina explained.

“My research highlighted how university accommodation being a home away from home can significantly impact the adjustment and ongoing wellbeing of international students.”

Vivina enjoyed working with the University’s Accommodation Services so much, when the opportunity arose to apply for a job there, she grasped it with both hands.

Her application was successful, and she began her role as Accommodation Advisor in July.

Vivina said: “In my new role, I plan to continue to assist students in navigating their living experiences, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive.

“I aim to provide ongoing support for both home and international students to foster a sense of belonging and community. Feeling connected to the place you live is so important, especially for those adjusting to a new country or environment. To help with this, we plan to organise even more activities and events that bring students together and create a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels at home.”

Emma Colbeck, Accommodation Services Manager at the University of Sunderland, said: “Vivina is a shining example of how beneficial it can be to welcome a student intern into your business. She was incredibly passionate in her work to enhance the student experience, especially her research, which enabled us to support international students to foster a sense of belonging.

“She should be incredibly proud of the legacy of her time with us as a student intern. I would like to thank her on behalf of the students who continue to benefit from her work. She is true ambassador for the University of Sunderland and the success of our students.”

Vivina is one of thousands of students who graduated at the Stadium of Light last week (Monday 25 November) as part of the University of Sunderland’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies.

Vivina said: “Studying abroad in the UK has always been a dream of mine, and looking back, achieving it has been such an exciting, rollercoaster journey full of challenges and unforgettable experiences.

“What makes this moment even more special is securing a job with the University of Sunderland and continuing to work here after graduation. I have gained not only professional experience but also built a strong network of friends and colleagues, and that sense of community is something I will always treasure.”