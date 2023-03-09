Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Exploring new sounds and genres with Adam Dove

UAL March 9, 2023
0 Comments

In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, musician, Adam Dove, joins UAL Awarding Body.

The episode explores Adam’s production work, both as Adam Dove, sound artist, and as Nexcyia, ambient music producer. We discuss how those two roles differ and where his ideas have come from for new work.

Adam is a sound artist and experimental ambient musician who goes by the name Nexcyia. He works with found sound often weaving together harsh sound designs with larger sound landscapes. Adam’s projects often explore themes such as loneliness, mental health and race.

Listen to Adam’s episode and subscribe to the Teach Inspire Create podcast.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Podcast
Published in: Podcast
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .