Exploring new sounds and genres with Adam Dove

In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, musician, Adam Dove, joins UAL Awarding Body.

The episode explores Adam’s production work, both as Adam Dove, sound artist, and as Nexcyia, ambient music producer. We discuss how those two roles differ and where his ideas have come from for new work.

Adam is a sound artist and experimental ambient musician who goes by the name Nexcyia. He works with found sound often weaving together harsh sound designs with larger sound landscapes. Adam’s projects often explore themes such as loneliness, mental health and race.

