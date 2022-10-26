Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Qualified Tutor Podcast Latest Episode: What You Need to Know about Psychology in Learning: A Deep-Dive into the Latest Research in Memory, Motivation & Metacognition, with Psychologist, Author and Director of Inner Drive, Bradley Busch

Qualified Tutor October 26, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Explaining tricky concepts in simple terms is no easy task, particularly for an educator. Bradley Busch has made it his mission to do just that … for educators.

Bradley and his business partner, Edward Watson, set up InnerDrive to give practitioners the best chance possible to understand concepts such as metacognition, self-regulation, the use of questions in learning, retrieval practice, interleaving and more.

Here in episode #134, Bradley walks us through the research behind these areas, sprinkled with more than a dusting of pedagogical backing and first-hand experience from 20+ years in the world of psychology and learning.

Coupled with this month’s theme in the Love Tutoring Community, of Metacognition and Self-Regulation, this conversation is a brilliant combination of broader understanding and in-depth analysis, delivered by a master communicator.

Next steps:

What I’ve learnt from working with Olympic and Paralympic athletes and Premier League footballers is that the ones who made the most progress were the ones who were better learners

Qualified Tutor is a tutor-training organisation, with a suite of high-quality, industry-first programmes. The Level 3 Qualification for Tutors (qualifiedtutor.org/level-3-qualification-for-tutors/) consists of 8 weeks of online learning, interactive live sessions with peers and expert facilitation at every step of the way, and will set you apart in a crowded space.

Their CPD-Accredited Tutor Training (qualifiedtutor.org/cpd-accredited-tutor-training/) is a 4-week course in teaching and learning, and comes with a Certificate of Completion and a teaching qualification that many tutors will never have had the chance to obtain. Be the first to take the next step in tutoring.

🥇 The websitehttps://www.qualifiedtutor.org/
🌍 The Communityhttps://www.qualifiedtutorcommunity.org/
🎙 The Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/thequalifiedtutor/
💻 The LinkedIn pagehttps://www.linkedin.com/company/qualified-tutor/
📱 The Twitter pagehttps://twitter.com/qualified_tutor
📷 The Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/qualified_tutor/

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Podcast
Published in: Education, Podcast
Topics: , , ,
Qualified Tutor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .