Qualified Tutor Podcast Latest Episode: What You Need to Know about Psychology in Learning: A Deep-Dive into the Latest Research in Memory, Motivation & Metacognition, with Psychologist, Author and Director of Inner Drive, Bradley Busch

Explaining tricky concepts in simple terms is no easy task, particularly for an educator. Bradley Busch has made it his mission to do just that … for educators.



Bradley and his business partner, Edward Watson, set up InnerDrive to give practitioners the best chance possible to understand concepts such as metacognition, self-regulation, the use of questions in learning, retrieval practice, interleaving and more.



Here in episode #134, Bradley walks us through the research behind these areas, sprinkled with more than a dusting of pedagogical backing and first-hand experience from 20+ years in the world of psychology and learning.



Coupled with this month’s theme in the Love Tutoring Community, of Metacognition and Self-Regulation, this conversation is a brilliant combination of broader understanding and in-depth analysis, delivered by a master communicator.



Next steps:

“What I’ve learnt from working with Olympic and Paralympic athletes and Premier League footballers is that the ones who made the most progress were the ones who were better learners“

Qualified Tutor is a tutor-training organisation, with a suite of high-quality, industry-first programmes. The Level 3 Qualification for Tutors (qualifiedtutor.org/level-3-qualification-for-tutors/) consists of 8 weeks of online learning, interactive live sessions with peers and expert facilitation at every step of the way, and will set you apart in a crowded space.

Their CPD-Accredited Tutor Training (qualifiedtutor.org/cpd-accredited-tutor-training/) is a 4-week course in teaching and learning, and comes with a Certificate of Completion and a teaching qualification that many tutors will never have had the chance to obtain. Be the first to take the next step in tutoring.

