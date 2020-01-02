Shows the scheduled maintenance dates for the LRS organisation portal and the uploading ILR achievement data testing.

2019 to 2020 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR (December 2019) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 21.7KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The ILR achievement data schedule provides information on data uploads to the PLR from a range of stakeholders and data feeds.

All dates have been identified to allow for routine maintenance, non-urgent changes and minor releases.

2 January 2020 We have published the LRS maintenance schedule for 2020. 12 December 2019 We have published the 2019 to 2020 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR for December 2019. 18 November 2019 We have updated the 2019 to 2020 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR (September 2019). 25 September 2019 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 16 September 2019 We have updated the 2019 to 2020 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR. 4 September 2019 We have published the 2019 to 2020 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR, and we have updated the LRS maintenance schedule to update the dates for the change freeze for GQ awarding period (12 August to 16 September). 31 July 2019 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR (July 2019). 15 July 2019 We have published the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR (July 2019). 12 June 2019 We have updated the June dates on the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 21 May 2019 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR for May 2019. 14 May 2019 We have published an update to the May dates in the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 9 May 2019 We have published an update to the May dates in the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 17 April 2019 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 5 April 2019 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR. 15 March 2019 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 5 March 2019 We've updated the ILR achievement data schedule for February. 4 March 2019 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 5 February 2019 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR achievement data to the PLR. 25 January 2019 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2019. 17 December 2018 We have updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2018. 6 December 2018 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR/NPD achievement data to the PLR. 16 October 2018 We have updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR/NPD achievement data to the PLR. 15 October 2018 We have updated the maintenance schedule. 24 September 2018 Updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 5 September 2018 Updated LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 2 August 2018 We have published the updated version of 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR/NPD achievement data to the PLR. 2 July 2018 Updated the LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 25 June 2018 Updated the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR/NPD achievement data to the PLR. 6 June 2018 Published the 2018 to 2019 schedule for uploading ILR/NPD achievement data to the PLR (May 2018) 2 March 2018 New version of LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 uploaded 24 January 2018 New version of LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 uploaded on 24 January 2017. 7 December 2017 LRS maintenance schedule for 2018 uploaded on 7 December 2017. 3 November 2017 New version of LRS msaintenance schedule uploaded on 3 November 2017. 13 October 2017 New version of LRS maintenance schedule uploaded on 13 October 2017. 3 August 2017 New version of LRS Maintenance schedule for 2017 uploaded on 3 August 2017. 13 June 2017 LRS outage notification uploaded on 13 June 2017. 8 June 2017 New version of LRS maintenance schedule for 2017 uploaded on 8 June 2017. 30 November 2016 New document titles LRS maintenance schedule for 2017 uploaded on 30 November 2017. 31 October 2016 New version of LRS maintenance schedule for 2016 uploaded on 31 October 2016. 27 April 2016 Revised LRS maintenance schedule uploaded on 27 April 2016 2 December 2015 LRS maintenance schedule for 2016 uploaded on 2 December 2015. 21 September 2015 New version of LRS Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 21 September 2015. 23 April 2015 New version of LRS maintenance schedule uploaded on 23 April 2015. 27 March 2015 New version of LRS maintenance schedule uploaded on 27 March 2015. 11 March 2015 New version of LRS maintenance schedule uploaded on 11 March 2015. 4 April 2014 First published.