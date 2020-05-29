Membership of T Level panels from 2020 to 2023 T Levels provision.

T Level panel members May 2020

T Level panels are responsible for developing the outline content for new T Levels.

The panels are made up of employers, professional bodies and providers and help in creating technical education programmes.

There are T Level panels across the 11 routes for 2020 and 2023:

  • agriculture, environmental and animal care
  • business and administration
  • catering and hospitality
  • construction
  • creative and design
  • digital
  • education and childcare
  • engineering and manufacturing
  • hair and beauty
  • health and science
  • legal, financial and accounting

T Levels are 2-year technical study programmes for 16 to 19 year olds that include a qualification and an industry placement.

Published 30 November 2017
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated T Level panel members list.

  2. T Level panel members list updated.

  3. Updated 2022 and 2023 T level panel member details.

  4. Updated 2020 and 2021 panel member information. Added 2022 and 2023 panel members and additional T Levels.

  5. Updated T level panel membership.

  6. First published.

