Membership of T Level panels from 2020 to 2023 T Levels provision.

Details

T Level panels are responsible for developing the outline content for new T Levels.

The panels are made up of employers, professional bodies and providers and help in creating technical education programmes.

There are T Level panels across the 11 routes for 2020 and 2023:

agriculture, environmental and animal care

business and administration

catering and hospitality

construction

creative and design

digital

education and childcare

engineering and manufacturing

hair and beauty

health and science

legal, financial and accounting

T Levels are 2-year technical study programmes for 16 to 19 year olds that include a qualification and an industry placement.