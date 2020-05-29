Membership of T Level panels from 2020 to 2023 T Levels provision.
Documents
T Level panel members May 2020
PDF, 266KB, 34 pages
Details
T Level panels are responsible for developing the outline content for new T Levels.
The panels are made up of employers, professional bodies and providers and help in creating technical education programmes.
There are T Level panels across the 11 routes for 2020 and 2023:
- agriculture, environmental and animal care
- business and administration
- catering and hospitality
- construction
- creative and design
- digital
- education and childcare
- engineering and manufacturing
- hair and beauty
- health and science
- legal, financial and accounting
T Levels are 2-year technical study programmes for 16 to 19 year olds that include a qualification and an industry placement.
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated T Level panel members list.
T Level panel members list updated.
Updated 2022 and 2023 T level panel member details.
Updated 2020 and 2021 panel member information. Added 2022 and 2023 panel members and additional T Levels.
Updated T level panel membership.
First published.
Advertisement