A list of qualifications that count towards the English Baccalaureate (EBacc).

Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate

Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate

Details

In the school and college performance tables, the EBacc is a measure of entry and attainment at key stage 4 in:

  • English
  • maths
  • science
  • a language
  • history or geography
Published 1 December 2013
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate' to include qualifications that will count in 2023.

  2. Replaced 'Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate' with up-to-date versions.

  3. Updated to show changes to qualification details and new decisions on inclusions.

  4. Added an updated version of the list of qualifications.

  5. Updated document 'Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate'.

  6. Updated Key stage 4 qualifications counting in the English Baccalaureate

  7. Updated with accredited qualifications for September 2017.

  8. Updated with accredited qualifications for July 2017.

  9. Added 3 new AS levels to qualifications counting as language. They are WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced Subsidiary GCEs in French, German and Spanish.

  10. Updated with newly-accredited qualifications for August 2016.

  11. This list has been moved from the 'School and college performance tables documents: key stage 4' page.

  12. First published.

