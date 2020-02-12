Operational guidance for planning the local implementation of the funding system for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Documents

Schools operational guide: 2020 to 2021

PDF, 917KB, 71 pages

Schools block movement disapplication proforma

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44.4KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Early years pass-through requirement disapplication proforma

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

General disapplication proforma

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 43.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Growth and falling rolls fund guidance: 2020 to 2021

HTML

Details

Schools revenue funding operational guide: 2020 to 2021

Local authorities and schools forums should use this guidance to plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Disapplication proformas

Local authorities should use these forms to make formal requests to the Secretary of State to disapply any part of The School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations:

  • use the ‘Schools block movement’ form for requests about moving funding from the schools block to any other block
  • use the ‘Early years pass-through requirement’ form for requests to disapply the 95% pass-through requirement
  • use the ‘General’ form for everything else

Growth and falling rolls fund guidance

Local authorities should use this guidance when setting up funds for growth or falling rolls, it includes examples of approved criteria from 2019 to 2020.

Further information

You can also read the ministerial statement that announced schools funding arrangements for 2020 to 2021.

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2020 to 2021.

View the provisional national funding formula allocation tables for schools, high needs and central schools services blocks for 2020 to 2021.

Published 12 September 2019
Last updated 12 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. The School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations 2020 have been laid. We have updated the schools operational guide for 2020 to 2021, to reflect current policy and to finalise funding arrangements in 2020 to 2021.

  2. We have added a new disapplication proforma for requests to disapply the early years 95% pass-through requirement.

  3. We have added guidance for growth and falling rolls funds, including examples of approved criteria from 2019 to 2020.

  4. We have clarified dates for the high needs place change process in the timeline on pages 54 and 55.

    Advertisement

    FE funding: initial teacher education (ITE), academic year 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Funding guidance for further education (FE) organisations and ITE prov
    Personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education
    Resources
    Guidance about teaching personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) e
    Free schools that opened in 2018: impact assessments
    Resources
    Analysis of the effect that free schools, studio schools and universit

  5. First published.