Operational guidance for planning the local implementation of the funding system for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Documents

Details

Schools revenue funding operational guide: 2020 to 2021

Local authorities and schools forums should use this guidance to plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Disapplication proformas

Local authorities should use these forms to make formal requests to the Secretary of State to disapply any part of The School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations:

use the ‘Schools block movement’ form for requests about moving funding from the schools block to any other block

use the ‘Early years pass-through requirement’ form for requests to disapply the 95% pass-through requirement

use the ‘General’ form for everything else

Growth and falling rolls fund guidance

Local authorities should use this guidance when setting up funds for growth or falling rolls, it includes examples of approved criteria from 2019 to 2020.

Further information

You can also read the ministerial statement that announced schools funding arrangements for 2020 to 2021.

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2020 to 2021.

View the provisional national funding formula allocation tables for schools, high needs and central schools services blocks for 2020 to 2021.

12 February 2020 The School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations 2020 have been laid. We have updated the schools operational guide for 2020 to 2021, to reflect current policy and to finalise funding arrangements in 2020 to 2021. 19 December 2019 We have added a new disapplication proforma for requests to disapply the early years 95% pass-through requirement. 25 November 2019 We have added guidance for growth and falling rolls funds, including examples of approved criteria from 2019 to 2020. 16 September 2019 We have clarified dates for the high needs place change process in the timeline on pages 54 and 55. 12 September 2019 First published.