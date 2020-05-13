Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2019 to 2020

Sets out the rules that apply to ESFA funded AEB provision for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

Details

These documents set out the Education and Skills Funding Agency funded adult education budget ( AEB ) funding rules for the 2019 to 2020 funding year (1 August 2019 to 31 July 2020).

The rules apply to all providers of education and training who receive AEB funding from the ESFA .

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules document, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or speak to your territorial lead contact.