 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2019 to 2020

Details
Hits: 518
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Sets out the rules that apply to ESFA funded AEB provision for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

Documents

Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2019 to 2020

PDF, 1.05MB, 89 pages


Adult education budget (AEB) addendum traineeships

PDF, 91.8KB, 2 pages

Details

These documents set out the Education and Skills Funding Agency funded adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for the 2019 to 2020 funding year (1 August 2019 to 31 July 2020).

The rules apply to all providers of education and training who receive AEB funding from the ESFA.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules document, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or speak to your territorial lead contact.

Published 7 March 2019
Last updated 13 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added a document that sets out the flexibilities for traineeships to ESFA providers that receive adult education budget funding.

  2. We have published version 3 of the adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

  3. We have published version 2 of the adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

  4. We have published version 1 of the adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for 2019 to 2020.

  5. First published.

    Advertisement

    Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
    Resources
    Next steps for the phased wider opening of educational and childcare s
    IFA surrenders Ofqual recognition
    Resources
    The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognis
    Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
    Resources
    Guidance for education and childcare settings on how to implement prot

You may also be interested in these articles:

Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
Resources
Next steps for the phased wider opening of educational and childcare s
Public Health Practitioner apprenticeship implementation guidance
Resources
Implementation guidance for employers, training providers, and apprent
Details on phased wider opening of schools, colleges and nurseries
Resources
Schools, colleges and nurseries to begin to prepare to open to more yo
Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
Resources
Next steps for the phased wider opening of educational and childcare s
Industry Qualifications surrender Ofqual recognition
Resources
Industry Qualifications is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding org
Student Loans in England: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Statistics of English domiciled student loans borrowers and the change
Message from David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company
Resources
English students thinking of going to University for the first time th
IFA surrenders Ofqual recognition
Resources
The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognis
Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Resources
Guidance for education and childcare settings on how to implement prot
Apprenticeship Levy Manual
Resources
Apprenticeship Levy guidanceALM01000 - Introduction: contentsALM02000
Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Resources
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t
Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers
Resources
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page