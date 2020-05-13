Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2019 to 2020

These documents set out the Education and Skills Funding Agency funded adult education budget (AEB) funding rules for the 2019 to 2020 funding year (1 August 2019 to 31 July 2020).
The rules apply to all providers of education and training who receive AEB funding from the ESFA.
If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules document, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or speak to your territorial lead contact.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.