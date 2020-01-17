https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/17/save-the-date-gcse-and-a-level-exam-contingency-day-2020/

Save the date: GCSE and A level exam contingency day 2020
17 January 2020

Students taking GCSEs, AS or A levels this year should be available from the date of their first exam up to and including 24 June 2020. This is in case one of their exams has to be rearranged because of major regional or national disruption.

The exam boards have set aside 24 June 2020 as a contingency day, in the event they have to make an essential change to the exam timetable that cannot be accommodated earlier. However, a postponed exam could be arranged for any day in the exam period.

Students, parents and carers, schools and colleges should factor this into their plans, including for holidays and the availability of exam accommodation.

Of course, we hope the timetable will run to plan without disruption, but it’s best to be prepared. Schools and colleges should have their own contingency plans and should know what to do if there is disruption.

In the lead up to the summer exams we will, as usual, publish a series of blogs to support exams officers, teachers and students in preparing for the exam series which starts in England on Monday 11th May 2020 (and don’t forget to factor into your preparations the bank holiday on Friday 8th May).

