Guidance on how to apply for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination in Turkmenistan as part of your application to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

2020 IELTS test dates in Ashgabat

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an examination recognised by universities, employers and governments around the world as an objective and accurate measurement of communicative ability in English.

IELTS is on the UKVI list of approved Secure English Language Tests (SELT). If you need an IELTS test result as part of your application to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), you will need to take your test at a specific test location authorised by UKVI.

Published 25 July 2017
Last updated 22 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Announcement of the IELTS for UKVI (Academic) test date in Ashgabat

  2. IELTS for UKVI date in Ashgabat has been announced.

  3. IELTS for UKVI exam date has been announced.

  4. IELTS for UKVI test date announced in Ashgabat

  5. Next session of IELTS for UKVI session in Ashgabat on 24 May 2018.

  6. Announcement of the next IELTS for UKVI test date in Ashgabat on 10 February 2018.

  7. First published.

