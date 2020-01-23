Letters to schools and colleges from Chief Regulator Sally Collier about making appropriate entries for tiered GCSEs in 2020.

Documents

Letter to heads: tiered GCSEs in summer 2020

GCSE combined science in summer 2020

GCSE MFL in summer 2020

Details

Chief Regulator Sally Collier has today (Thursday 23 January 2020) written to schools and colleges with advice about making appropriate tier entries for GCSE students. The letters confirm arrangements for awarding higher tier GCSEs in combined science and modern foreign languages (MFL). Schools and colleges should consider carefully which tier to enter students for.

Published 23 January 2020