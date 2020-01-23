Letters to schools and colleges from Chief Regulator Sally Collier about making appropriate entries for tiered GCSEs in 2020.

Documents

Letter to heads: tiered GCSEs in summer 2020 PDF , 105KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

GCSE combined science in summer 2020 PDF , 105KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

GCSE MFL in summer 2020 PDF , 99.9KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Chief Regulator Sally Collier has today (Thursday 23 January 2020) written to schools and colleges with advice about making appropriate tier entries for GCSE students. The letters confirm arrangements for awarding higher tier GCSEs in combined science and modern foreign languages (MFL). Schools and colleges should consider carefully which tier to enter students for.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Details of staff employed at higher education (HE) providers in the UK Resources Ready reckoner to calculate level 3 value-added scores for providers. Resources New data shows graduate earnings for each university in every region o