Statistics covering the apprenticeship service to the end of January 2020, and monthly apprenticeship starts to December 2019.
Documents
Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - February 2020 update
PDF, 398KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Apprenticeship and levy statistics: February 2020 main tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 123KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Apprenticeship and levy statistics: February 2020 main tables
ODS, 70KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Monthly apprenticeship starts 2014 to 2020 (August to December)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level): February 2020
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Pre-release list
HTML
Details
This release is an update to Apprenticeship and traineeships: January 2020.
This release is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. See the ‘Changes in the next release’ section in the main text document for further details.
We have updated official statistics within the publication relating to:
- apprenticeship service account registrations to January 2020
- the number of apprenticeship service commitments and transferred commitments, where someone expected to start an apprenticeship is recorded in the system, to January 2020
- the number of apprenticeship service reservations (from 9 January to 31 January 2020)
- the number of transferred commitments confirmed as having started their apprenticeships
- the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to December 2019
Please see the Apprenticeships and traineeships data section of the FE data library for more apprenticeship statistics.
For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.
We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.
Advertisement
For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:
Further education statistical dissemination team
Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailFEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 27 February 2020