Statistics covering the apprenticeship service to the end of January 2020, and monthly apprenticeship starts to December 2019.

This release is an update to Apprenticeship and traineeships: January 2020.

This release is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. See the ‘Changes in the next release’ section in the main text document for further details.

We have updated official statistics within the publication relating to:

apprenticeship service account registrations to January 2020

the number of apprenticeship service commitments and transferred commitments, where someone expected to start an apprenticeship is recorded in the system, to January 2020

the number of apprenticeship service reservations (from 9 January to 31 January 2020)

the number of transferred commitments confirmed as having started their apprenticeships

the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to December 2019

Please see the Apprenticeships and traineeships data section of the FE data library for more apprenticeship statistics.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe

Department for Education

2 St Paul’s Place

125 Norfolk Street

Sheffield

S1 2FJ

Email FE This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.