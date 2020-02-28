A financial notice to improve issued to Berwick Academy by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Documents
Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy
PDF, 152KB, 6 pages
Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy February 2020
PDF, 178KB, 11 pages
Details
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Berwick Academy.
A second notice issued in February 2020 reflects the weak financial position of the Trust and continued concerns about weak financial management and governance at the Trust.Published 21 December 2018
Last updated 28 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated with a second financial notice to improve.
First published.
