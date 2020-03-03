Memorandums of understanding between Ofsted and other partner organisations.

These memorandums of understanding have been established to help Ofsted’s inspection and regulatory work in schools, further education and skills, early years provision and social care.

Documents

  1. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and the Department of Health
  2. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and DfE: independent schools
  3. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and DfE: secure children's homes
  4. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and the Children's Commissioner
  5. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and FSA
  6. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and HESC
  7. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and CQC
  8. Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and the Care Inspectorate Wales
Published 3 December 2014
Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and the Care Inspectorate Wales' to the collection.

  2. Updated with 'Memorandum of understanding between Ofsted and the Department of Health'.

  3. First published.

