Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century

A financial notice to improve issued to Education for the 21st Century by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Education for the 21st Century.

The second letter was sent to Education for the 21st Century in February 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.

6 March 2020 Page updated to add a letter to lift the FNtI. 7 November 2018 First published.