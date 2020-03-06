A financial notice to improve issued to Education for the 21st Century by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century
PDF, 254KB, 6 pages
Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century
PDF, 129KB, 1 page
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Education for the 21st Century.
The second letter was sent to Education for the 21st Century in February 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.Published 7 November 2018
Last updated 6 March 2020
Page updated to add a letter to lift the FNtI.
First published.
