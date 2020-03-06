A financial notice to improve issued to Education for the 21st Century by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century

PDF, 254KB, 6 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century

PDF, 129KB, 1 page

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Education for the 21st Century.

The second letter was sent to Education for the 21st Century in February 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 7 November 2018
Last updated 6 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Page updated to add a letter to lift the FNtI.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Implementation funding: S31 grant letters 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities setting out implementation fun
    Financial Notice to Improve: The Brookfield School Ltd
    Resources
    A financial notice to improve issued to The Brookfield School Ltd by t
    Broadcast and media systems technician
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Know where to source the correct maintenance procedur