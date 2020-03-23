The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, compared with other countries.
Documents
TALIS 2018: teacher working conditions, turnover and attrition in England, March 2020
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-099-7, DFE-RR977PDF, 1.4MB, 59 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-032-4, DFE- RR938PDF, 3.76MB, 225 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018: brief
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-035-5, DFE- RR938PDF, 449KB, 11 pages
TALIS 2018: national data tables
ODS, 682KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018: national data tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 986KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018: primary international tables
ODS, 79.7KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018: primary international tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 196KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018: secondary international tables
ODS, 56KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Advertisement
TALIS 2018: secondary international tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 138KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: teacher questionnaire
PDF, 1.21MB, 33 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: headteacher questionnaire
PDF, 1.13MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: teacher questionnaire
PDF, 1.21MB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: headteacher questionnaire
PDF, 1.13MB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018 provides insight into the views of primary and lower secondary teachers and headteachers.
The survey included:
- 48 countries and economies at lower secondary level
- 15 countries and economies at primary level
The June 2019 national report highlighted results for:
- primary and lower secondary schools
- England compared to other participating countries and economies
- differences between 2013 and 2018 results for lower secondary schools in England
- England national questions
The March 2020 national report explored factors affecting retention in schools in England.
Read the Teachers in secondary schools: evidence from TALIS 2013 report.Published 19 June 2019
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates
Added the TALIS 2018: teacher working conditions, turnover and attrition in England, March 2020.
First published.