The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, compared with other countries.

TALIS 2018: teacher working conditions, turnover and attrition in England, March 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-099-7, DFE-RR977PDF, 1.4MB, 59 pages

The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-032-4, DFE- RR938PDF, 3.76MB, 225 pages

The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018: brief

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-035-5, DFE- RR938PDF, 449KB, 11 pages

TALIS 2018: national data tables

ODS, 682KB

TALIS 2018: national data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 986KB

TALIS 2018: primary international tables

ODS, 79.7KB

TALIS 2018: primary international tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 196KB

TALIS 2018: secondary international tables

ODS, 56KB

TALIS 2018: secondary international tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 138KB

TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: teacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.21MB, 33 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: headteacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.13MB, 29 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: teacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.21MB, 34 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: headteacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.13MB, 30 pages

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018 provides insight into the views of primary and lower secondary teachers and headteachers.

The survey included:

  • 48 countries and economies at lower secondary level
  • 15 countries and economies at primary level

The June 2019 national report highlighted results for:

  • primary and lower secondary schools
  • England compared to other participating countries and economies
  • differences between 2013 and 2018 results for lower secondary schools in England
  • England national questions

The March 2020 national report explored factors affecting retention in schools in England.

Read the Teachers in secondary schools: evidence from TALIS 2013 report.

Published 19 June 2019
  1. Added the TALIS 2018: teacher working conditions, turnover and attrition in England, March 2020.

  2. First published.