The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, compared with other countries.

Documents

Details

The Teaching and Learning International Survey ( TALIS ) 2018 provides insight into the views of primary and lower secondary teachers and headteachers.

The survey included:

48 countries and economies at lower secondary level

15 countries and economies at primary level

The June 2019 national report highlighted results for:

primary and lower secondary schools

England compared to other participating countries and economies

differences between 2013 and 2018 results for lower secondary schools in England

England national questions

The March 2020 national report explored factors affecting retention in schools in England.

Read the Teachers in secondary schools: evidence from TALIS 2013 report.