Statistics on school places, unfilled school places, pupils over capacity, pupil number forecasts and place planning in England.

The annual school capacity survey 2019 provides national and local authority level information as at 1 May 2019 on the numbers of:

primary school places

secondary school places

unfilled school places

pupils over school capacity

It also provides pupil number forecasts up to the:

2023 to 2024 academic year at primary level

2025 to 2026 academic year at secondary level

Additional tables, on estimated places needed at the national, local authority and planning area level, and capacity in school sixth forms, are also provided.

School Capacity

Natalie Wood

Pupil Place Planning team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.