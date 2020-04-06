SLC issues guidance on how students should contact them during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Our phone lines have reopened but we’re offering a partial service at the moment. Due to the very large number of calls we are receiving, it will take longer than usual to get through. Please consider calling back later or reading our FAQs.

Please be aware that we have fewer colleagues than usual answering phones right now because of the COVID-19 outbreak. To help us to support those in the most urgent need please don’t call if you can avoid it.

If you have a general question about student finance we’ve included links to online resources you might find helpful.

If you want to update your details, change your password or make a change to your application you can do this by logging in to your student finance account.

If you want to know how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect your student finance go to www.gov.uk/slc to check our latest guidance for prospective students, current students and repayment customers.

Student Finance England

For general information, you can check:

Full-time and part-time undergraduate students

0300 100 0607

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



It’s taking a little longer to get our Disabled Students’ Allowances (DSAs) team set up. We’re hoping to have their line open from Tuesday 7 April.

Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans

0300 100 0031

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Advanced Learner Loan

0300 100 0619

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Student Finance Wales

For general information, you can check:

Full-time and part-time undergraduate students

0300 200 4050

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral Loans

0300 100 0494

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Education Maintenance Allowance and Welsh Government Learning Grant FE

0300 200 4050

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Student Finance Northern Ireland

For general information, you can check www.studentfinanceni.co.uk

Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.

Full-time undergraduate applications for the 2020 to 2021 academic year are now open. Go to www.studentfinanceni.co.uk and sign in to apply.

EU students

Student Finance Services

0141 243 3570

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Please note, this line is only for students who can’t get student finance through Student Finance England, Student Finance Wales or Student Finance Northern Ireland.

If you’re not sure if this is you, and you normally live in:

England, go to www.gov.uk/student-finance/who-qualifies

Wales, go to www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/eu

Northern Ireland, go to www.studentfinanceni.co.uk/types-of-finance/undergraduate/full-time

Repayments

For general information you can check:

www.gov.uk/repaying-your-student-loan

our Twitter and Facebook pages

General repayment enquiries

0300 100 0611

Open Monday 6 April to Thursday 9 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



Customers with an arrears balance or an overpayment

Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.

Customer Relations

Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.

Report Suspected Fraud

Counter Fraud Services

0300 100 0059

Open Monday 6 April to Friday 10 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



