Information for schools, students and parents on how GCSE, AS, A level, vocational and technical qualifications will be graded and awarded in summer 2020.

Guidance for teachers, students, parents and carers: Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level, Extended Project Qualification and Advanced Extension Award in maths

Ref: Ofqual/20/6607/2PDF, 318KB, 13 pages

Summer 2020 results for vocational, technical and other qualifications

Ref: Ofqual/20/6609PDF, 113KB, 5 pages

Information for Heads of Centre, Heads of Department and teachers on the submission of Centre assessment grades: Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level, Extended Project Qualification and Advanced Extension Award in maths

Ref: Ofqual/20/6607/1PDF, 218KB, 14 pages

Letter to students - summer 2020 grading

PDF, 154KB, 3 pages

Letter to students - summer 2020 grading

HTML

Letter to students - summer 2020 grading - BSL signed

HTML

Since the Secretary of State for Education announced that the 2020 exam series in England would be cancelled to help fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have worked at speed to develop a process which fairly recognises students’ work and makes sure they get their grades in time to progress. You will find on this page details about how qualifications will be awarded this summer, further guidance for teachers, students, parents and carers and an open letter to students who were expecting to be taking their exams this summer.

Published 3 April 2020
Last updated 16 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a BSL signed version of the letter to students.

  2. First published.

