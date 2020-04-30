Secretary of State for Education's notice about changes to state-funded school inspections requirements during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Secretary of State for Education has issued a notice to disapply sections 5(1), 15(3), 17(2), 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the Education Act 2005 (and academy arrangement provisions similar to sections 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the 2005 Act).

This notice is relevant to:

Ofsted

state-funded schools

local authorities

academy trusts

It will temporarily disapply:

Ofsted’s duty to inspect state-funded schools within prescribed intervals and to provide inspection reports

the duty on a local authority or, in the case of an academy, the proprietor, to prepare a statement of action within a prescribed period following an Ofsted inspection which finds that the school requires special measures or significant improvement

the duty on the governing bodies of voluntary or foundation schools which have been designated as having a religious character, and the proprietors of academies designated as having a religious character, to arrange inspections covering collective worship at the school and denominational education provided by the school within prescribed intervals and for the person conducting such an inspection to inspect and produce a report within prescribed periods

The notice applies from 1 May 2020 to 31 May 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

