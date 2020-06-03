The CSC encourages individuals to raise concerns without fear that their own position within the CSC may be jeopardised.

Documents

CSC public interest disclosure policy

PDF, 119KB, 4 pages

Details

Individuals engaged by the CSC may on occasion have concerns that there is something within the CSC which is not right, for example, in relation to financial practice, compliance with legislation or variation from standards of good governance and ethical practice.

The CSC encourages individuals to raise such concerns without fear that their own position within the CSC may be jeopardised.

Published 24 January 2019
Last updated 3 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. updated version of public interest disclosure policy added

  2. First published.

