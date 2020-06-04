Use this service to list a teaching job at your school and view the jobs you have already listed.
List a teaching job at your school
Teaching Vacancies is a free service for publicly funded schools that provide primary and secondary education in England.
Staff involved in hiring teachers for these schools can use it to:
- list a teaching job on the service, which jobseekers everywhere can search for free
- view jobs they have previously listed on the service
Before you start
To list jobs you must have an account and sign into the service.
You can get an account if you work at a publicly funded school or trust providing primary or secondary education in England and have been authorised by your headteacher or CEO. Just ask them to send your full name and email address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Or email us your details directly, copying in your headteacher or CEO.
By listing a job you agree to the Teaching Vacancies terms and conditions.
Before you start, you will need to have details of the role available, including:
- job title and role
- working pattern
- expected start date
- salary range
- any supporting documents you want to upload
- your contact email
- a link for applicants to find more information and apply for the role
- the date the role will be listed
- the application deadline (date and time)
Help
If you have problems using the service, including issues with your account or sign-in, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Published 20 November 2018
Last updated 4 June 2020 + show all updates
Updated information in 'Before you start', which covers the details needed when making a listing.
First published.
