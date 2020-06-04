Use this service to list a teaching job at your school and view the jobs you have already listed.

List a teaching job at your school

Teaching Vacancies is a free service for publicly funded schools that provide primary and secondary education in England.

Staff involved in hiring teachers for these schools can use it to:

list a teaching job on the service, which jobseekers everywhere can search for free

view jobs they have previously listed on the service

Start now

Before you start

To list jobs you must have an account and sign into the service.

You can get an account if you work at a publicly funded school or trust providing primary or secondary education in England and have been authorised by your headteacher or CEO. Just ask them to send your full name and email address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Or email us your details directly, copying in your headteacher or CEO.

By listing a job you agree to the Teaching Vacancies terms and conditions.

Before you start, you will need to have details of the role available, including:

job title and role

working pattern

expected start date

salary range

any supporting documents you want to upload

your contact email

a link for applicants to find more information and apply for the role

the date the role will be listed

the application deadline (date and time)

Help

If you have problems using the service, including issues with your account or sign-in, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

4 June 2020 Updated information in 'Before you start', which covers the details needed when making a listing. 20 November 2018 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Sets out the financial support available to alternative provision (AP) Resources More than 11,000 vulnerable young people to receive support to move in Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: Landscape design and management - Principles of lands