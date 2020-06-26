The measures to protect students and universities during the coronavirus outbreak, including temporary student number controls and additional places.

Documents

Introduction of temporary student number controls in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Ref: DfE-00095-2020PDF, 467KB, 26 pages

Student number controls: further guidance

HTML

Details

An outline of the plans, announced on 4 May 2020, to allow higher education providers in England to recruit full-time undergraduate students up to a temporary level.

Apply for additional places: nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare

  1. Read the guidance in ‘Introduction of temporary student number controls in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)’ before you apply.

  2. Use this application form to apply for nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare places by 5pm on 17 July 2020.

Applications for initial teacher training (ITT) and courses of strategic importance have now closed.

Published 1 June 2020
Last updated 26 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated details on how to apply for places - applications for nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare have been extended until 17 July 2020 and applications for initial teacher training (ITT) and courses of strategic importance have now closed.

  2. Added Student number controls: further guidance.

  3. Updated Annex B and DHSC list of courses in sections 33 and 45 of the document. Updated page with details on how to apply for the additional 10,000 places.

  4. First published.

