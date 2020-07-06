Guidance for teaching mathematics at key stages 1 and 2 to help pupils progress through the national curriculum.
Mathematics guidance: introduction
Ref: DfE-00109-2020PDF, 343KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Mathematics guidance: year 1
Ref: DfE-00110-2020PDF, 1.76MB, 41 pages
Mathematics guidance: year 2
Ref: DfE-00111-2020PDF, 1.28MB, 43 pages
Mathematics guidance: year 3
Ref: DfE-00112-2020PDF, 1.13MB, 70 pages
Mathematics guidance: year 4
Ref: DfE-00113-2020PDF, 1.6MB, 74 pages
Mathematics guidance: year 5
Ref: DfE-00114-2020PDF, 1.34MB, 80 pages
Mathematics guidance: year 6
Ref: DfE-00115-2020PDF, 991KB, 63 pages
Mathematics guidance: key stages 1 and 2 (covers years 1 to 6)
Ref: DfE-00100-2020PDF, 8.16MB, 335 pages
Details
This guidance is for:
- school leaders
- teachers and other school staff
- governing bodies
You can use this guidance to help plan teaching the statutory mathematics curriculum in primary schools in England. This guidance:
- identifies the core concepts that are needed for pupils to progress in their study of mathematics
- demonstrates how pupils can build their understanding of these concepts from year 1 to year 6
Short videos that introduce and summarise this guidance are also available.
Teachers may find this guidance particularly helpful in planning and prioritising the curriculum following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This guidance is intended to support teaching. Teachers using alternative high-quality plans for delivering the national curriculum can continue to do so
Further support for maths teachers is available through our maths hubs programme.