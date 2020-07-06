Guidance for teaching mathematics at key stages 1 and 2 to help pupils progress through the national curriculum.

Mathematics guidance: introduction

Ref: DfE-00109-2020PDF, 343KB, 14 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 1

Ref: DfE-00110-2020PDF, 1.76MB, 41 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 2

Ref: DfE-00111-2020PDF, 1.28MB, 43 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 3

Ref: DfE-00112-2020PDF, 1.13MB, 70 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 4

Ref: DfE-00113-2020PDF, 1.6MB, 74 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 5

Ref: DfE-00114-2020PDF, 1.34MB, 80 pages

Mathematics guidance: year 6

Ref: DfE-00115-2020PDF, 991KB, 63 pages

Mathematics guidance: key stages 1 and 2 (covers years 1 to 6)

Ref: DfE-00100-2020PDF, 8.16MB, 335 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders
  • teachers and other school staff
  • governing bodies

You can use this guidance to help plan teaching the statutory mathematics curriculum in primary schools in England. This guidance:

  • identifies the core concepts that are needed for pupils to progress in their study of mathematics
  • demonstrates how pupils can build their understanding of these concepts from year 1 to year 6

Short videos that introduce and summarise this guidance are also available.

Teachers may find this guidance particularly helpful in planning and prioritising the curriculum following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This guidance is intended to support teaching. Teachers using alternative high-quality plans for delivering the national curriculum can continue to do so

Further support for maths teachers is available through our maths hubs programme.

Published 6 July 2020