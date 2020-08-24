Guide for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the school workforce census 2020.

School workforce guide 2020

Ref: DfE-00142-2020PDF, 895KB, 95 pages

This guide will help schools and local authorities to:

  • understand the purpose of the school workforce census
  • prepare for the census
  • complete their census returns for 2020

The guide for school employed staff is for:

  • schools and nurseries maintained by a local authority
  • special schools maintained by a local authority (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)
  • city technology colleges
  • academies
  • free schools
  • pupil referral units (these provide education for children who cannot go to a mainstream school)
  • local authority children’s services

Read more guidance on submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census.

Published 24 August 2020