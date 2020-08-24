 
Transport planning technician

Details
KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Principles and processes used for the design, assessment and appraisal of transport planning, underpinned by appropriate analytical, scientific and technical knowledge and understanding. Back to Duty

K2: National, regional and local policies, transport regulations and planning acts, and how they interface with each other. Back to Duty

K3: Key principles, techniques and methods of data collection, analysis and evaluation used in the delivery of transport planning solutions. Back to Duty

K4: Transport models and forecasting techniques, using computer-based software system/packages, and their use in the sector for assessment and appraisal. Back to Duty

K5: The various modes of transport and travel, including an awareness of travel behaviours and the demand drivers and factors that affect choice. Back to Duty

K6: Techniques for, and interpretation of, stakeholder engagement and public consultation used within transport and travel planning. Back to Duty

K7: Statutory health and safety policies, procedures and regulations that must be adhered to in the transport planning environment. Back to Duty

K8: Project management, quality assurance systems and continuous improvement as applied to transport planning. Back to Duty

K9: Principles of sustainable development as applied to transport and travel planning. Back to Duty

K10: Ethical principles as applied to transport planning. Back to Duty

K11: The values and standards by which they record and maintain their professional conduct and technical knowledge and skills through CPD. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Apply principles and processes of transport planning including analytical, scientific and technical know-how to transport planning solutions. Back to Duty

S2: Use national, regional and local policies, transport or planning regulations when contributing to, or appraising, transport planning solutions or improving transport systems and services. Back to Duty

S3: Apply key principles, techniques and methods of data collection, analysis and evaluation to support the planning, design, implementation or assessment of transport planning solutions. Back to Duty

S4: Plan and carry out data collection, analysis, evaluation, and report the outputs through appropriate means using relevant conventions and terminology. Back to Duty

S5: Use models to forecast demand using appropriate software packages for data gathering and analysis. Back to Duty

S6: Apply techniques and processes for design, delivery and interpretation of stakeholder or community engagement or public consultation activities. Back to Duty

S7: Apply document control processes and procedures using the approved processes, maintaining quality compliance when creating or amending transport planning or design documentation. Back to Duty

S8: Support and contribute to the production of transport planning solutions with consideration for economic, security, cultural and societal, well-being, and the environment. Back to Duty

S9: Plan, carry out and manage own work, recognising the wider implications to others, such as client, customer or end-user needs, and within cost and resource limitations. Back to Duty

S10: Apply statutory health and safety policies and procedures in the transport planning environment, using risk assessment processes, procedures and documentation. Back to Duty

S11: Communicate using appropriate methods for the audience incorporating relevant and appropriate terms, standards and data. Back to Duty

S12: Apply sustainable and ethical principles to planning for transport and travel. Back to Duty

S13: Plan, undertake, record and review their own professional competence, regularly updating their CPD to improve performance. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Complies with statutory and industry regulations and policies. Back to Duty

B2: Works independently, operating in a systematic, proactive and transparent way, knowing their limitations and when to ask for support or escalate. Back to Duty

B3: Applies a structured approach to problem solving with attention to detail, accuracy and diligence. Back to Duty

B4: Is motivated when collaborating in teams and with other stakeholders, offering sensible challenge, reflects on and provides constructive feedback and contributes to discussions. Back to Duty

B5: Acts professionally with a positive and respectful attitude; can reflect on own learning, is receptive to constructive feedback and resilient when facing challenge. Back to Duty

B6: Maintains professional and ethical working relationships with internal, external and connected stakeholders, recognising the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion. Back to Duty

B7: Takes responsibility for their own professional development, seeking opportunities to enhance their knowledge, skills and experience. Back to Duty

