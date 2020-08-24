Transport planning technician

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: Principles and processes used for the design, assessment and appraisal of transport planning, underpinned by appropriate analytical, scientific and technical knowledge and understanding.
K2: National, regional and local policies, transport regulations and planning acts, and how they interface with each other.
K3: Key principles, techniques and methods of data collection, analysis and evaluation used in the delivery of transport planning solutions.
K4: Transport models and forecasting techniques, using computer-based software system/packages, and their use in the sector for assessment and appraisal.
K5: The various modes of transport and travel, including an awareness of travel behaviours and the demand drivers and factors that affect choice.
K6: Techniques for, and interpretation of, stakeholder engagement and public consultation used within transport and travel planning.
K7: Statutory health and safety policies, procedures and regulations that must be adhered to in the transport planning environment.
K8: Project management, quality assurance systems and continuous improvement as applied to transport planning.
K9: Principles of sustainable development as applied to transport and travel planning.
K10: Ethical principles as applied to transport planning.
K11: The values and standards by which they record and maintain their professional conduct and technical knowledge and skills through CPD.
Skills
S1: Apply principles and processes of transport planning including analytical, scientific and technical know-how to transport planning solutions.
S2: Use national, regional and local policies, transport or planning regulations when contributing to, or appraising, transport planning solutions or improving transport systems and services.
S3: Apply key principles, techniques and methods of data collection, analysis and evaluation to support the planning, design, implementation or assessment of transport planning solutions.
S4: Plan and carry out data collection, analysis, evaluation, and report the outputs through appropriate means using relevant conventions and terminology.
S5: Use models to forecast demand using appropriate software packages for data gathering and analysis.
S6: Apply techniques and processes for design, delivery and interpretation of stakeholder or community engagement or public consultation activities.
S7: Apply document control processes and procedures using the approved processes, maintaining quality compliance when creating or amending transport planning or design documentation.
S8: Support and contribute to the production of transport planning solutions with consideration for economic, security, cultural and societal, well-being, and the environment.
S9: Plan, carry out and manage own work, recognising the wider implications to others, such as client, customer or end-user needs, and within cost and resource limitations.
S10: Apply statutory health and safety policies and procedures in the transport planning environment, using risk assessment processes, procedures and documentation.
S11: Communicate using appropriate methods for the audience incorporating relevant and appropriate terms, standards and data.
S12: Apply sustainable and ethical principles to planning for transport and travel.
S13: Plan, undertake, record and review their own professional competence, regularly updating their CPD to improve performance.
Behaviours
B1: Complies with statutory and industry regulations and policies.
B2: Works independently, operating in a systematic, proactive and transparent way, knowing their limitations and when to ask for support or escalate.
B3: Applies a structured approach to problem solving with attention to detail, accuracy and diligence.
B4: Is motivated when collaborating in teams and with other stakeholders, offering sensible challenge, reflects on and provides constructive feedback and contributes to discussions.
B5: Acts professionally with a positive and respectful attitude; can reflect on own learning, is receptive to constructive feedback and resilient when facing challenge.
B6: Maintains professional and ethical working relationships with internal, external and connected stakeholders, recognising the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.
B7: Takes responsibility for their own professional development, seeking opportunities to enhance their knowledge, skills and experience.