Amanda Spielman will chair a new board committee at Ofqual until the end of 2020.

Amanda Spielman

It has been announced that Amanda Spielman is to chair a new board committee at Ofqual that will oversee much of the work of the exam regulator to the end of the year.

These arrangements are part of a package of measures to ensure that Ofqual has the extra capacity, support and oversight it needs both to tackle the remaining issues from this year’s awarding process and to ensure that next year’s arrangements command public confidence.

Amanda will remain in her role as HMCI at Ofsted during this period. At this time, Ofsted’s routine inspection work remains suspended, but inspectors will be visiting schools and colleges through the autumn to gauge how the education system is getting back up to speed after the lockdown. Inspectors will also continue to regulate social care and early years providers.

High needs benchmarking tool
Resources
A comparative tool to help local authorities plan for future high need
Ofqual announces interim leadership arrangements
Resources
The Ofqual Board has agreed interim leadership arrangements with Ofste
Â£8m programme to boost pupil and teacher wellbeing
Resources
Ahead of the full return to education in September, a new training sch

Published 25 August 2020