Meeting the public sector apprenticeship target

Guide list of public sector bodies in scope

Details

This statutory guidance applies to most public bodies with 250 or more staff in England.

This includes:

  • schools and academy trusts
  • local authorities
  • central government and arm’s length bodies
  • NHS organisations
  • the armed forces
  • emergency services
  • any other body that may be in scope of the target

It outlines how these public bodies should:

  • aim to meet the public sector apprenticeship target
  • use the data publication and apprenticeship activity return to report their progress towards meeting the target

The list is a guide to the scope of the public sector apprenticeship target and which bodies must follow the target. Due to factors including limitations in the data available, this is not a definitive list for determining the coverage of the target.

Statutory guidance sets out what public bodies must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a very good reason not to.

Published 7 April 2017
Last updated 2 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated' Meeting the public sector apprenticeship target' document to show changes to school and Multi Academy Trust (MAT) reporting data. This was required to provide an annual report from 1 April 2019, subject to meeting headcount criteria.

  2. Updated ‘Meeting the public sector apprenticeship target’ and ‘Guide list of public sector bodies in scope’.

  3. Added guide list of bodies in scope of public sector apprenticeship target.

  4. First published.

