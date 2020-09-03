Explains the ESFA funding system and the rules and rates for the adult education budget, apprenticeships, advanced learner loans and the bursary, ESF and 16 to 18 traineeships.
ESFA also publishes information and annual funding guidance to explain the funding system, rates and formula for 16 to 19 provision.
We have published further information on 19+ funding allocations, calculations and performance management.
Adult education budget (AEB)
- Adult education budget (AEB): funding rates and formula 2020 to 2021
- Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2020 to 2021
- Adult education budget (AEB): funding rates and formula 2019 to 2020
- Adult education budget (AEB) funding rules 2019 to 2020
- Adult education budget: funding rates and formula 2018 to 2019
- Adult education budget funding and performance management rules 2018 to 2019
- Adult education budget: funding rates and formula 2017 to 2018
Apprenticeships
- Apprenticeship technical funding guide
- Apprenticeship funding rules
Advanced learner loans
- Advanced learner loans funding rules 2020 to 2021
- Advanced learner loans funding rules 2019 to 2020
- Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2019 to 2020
- Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021
- Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2018 to 2019
- Advanced learner loans funding rules 2018 to 2019
- Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2017 to 2018
- Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2016 to 2017
- Advanced learner loans bursary funding calculation for 2015 to 2016
- Funding rates for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2015 to 2016
- 24+ advanced learning loans bursary funding calculation rulebase
European Social Fund (ESF)
- ESF funding rules
- European Social Fund (ESF) funding rates for training and skills provision
- ESFA: European Social Fund (ESF) round 2 supplementary data collection
- ESFA: European Social Fund (ESF) supplementary data collection
Related guidance
- Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2020 to 2021
- Learning aim class codes
- Find a learning aim and ILR sources of data
- Uplift factors and postcode files
- Career learning pilot technical guidance 2018 to 2019
Skills funding agency rules, rates and formula prior to 2016 to 2017
Skills Funding Agency funding rules for 2016 to 2017 academic year are available on the SFA funding rules 2016 to 2017 collection page.
- Funding rates and formula - 2016 to 2017
- SFA funding rules: 2015 to 2016
- Funding rates and formula 2015 to 2016
- Funding rates and formula - 2014 to 2015
Last updated 3 September 2020
We have added the Earnings Adjustment Statements 2020 to 2021 to the related guidance section
We've added links to information on the European Social Fund (ESF).
We have published the adult education (AEB) funding rules for 2019 to 2020, the advanced learner loans funding rules for 2019 to 2020 and the maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications for 2019 to 2020.
Added information about learning aim class codes
Added information about the ESFA funding system for providers taking part in the career learning pilot.
Added the funding calculation for 2016 to 2017.
Added maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2017 to 2018 to collection.
Added the adult education budget: funding rates and formula 2017 to 2018.
Added maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2016 to 2017.
Removed ESF aims catalogue 2015 to 2016 from document collection.
24+ advanced learning loans bursary funding calculation rulebase
Published February 2015: Funding rates and formula 2015 to 2016
Now published: Qualifications: simplified funding rates, 2015 to 2016
First published.