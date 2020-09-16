How accredited initial teacher training (ITT) providers can recruit trainees who are not UK or Irish nationals.

Documents

Recruit trainee teachers from overseas: accredited initial teacher training providers

HTML

Details

This guidance sets out the different options you’ll have when recruiting trainee teachers from overseas

ESFA Update: 16 September 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Postgraduate degrees: labour market returns
Resources
Analysis of the estimated earnings return to postgraduate degrees, by
Recruiting teachers from overseas
Resources
How schools can hire teachers who are not UK or Irish nationals and ge

Published 16 September 2020