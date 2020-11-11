This report presents findings from the 2019/20 Continuous Household Survey in relation to methods of travel to and from school by pupils in Northern Ireland. In particular, the proportion of primary school and post-primary school pupils who walk and cycle to school.

Tell Ofsted if you have a COVID-19 incident at your childcare business
Resources
You must tell Ofsted if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at your
ESFA Update: 11 November 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Stakeholder engagement survey 2020
Resources
Our annual stakeholder engagement survey has been launched as we look

These statistics will be released on 17 December 2020 9:30am