Two financial notices to improve have been issued to Brooke House Sixth-Form College

Closed: Financial notice to improve: Brooke House Sixth-Form College Covering Letter and Notice - November 2017 (replaces June 2017 publication)

PDF, 166KB, 5 pages

Financial notice to improve: Brooke House Sixth-Form College Covering Letter and Notice - March 2017

PDF, 361KB, 5 pages

Closed: Financial notice to improve: Brooke House Sixth-Form College Covering Letter and Notice - June 2017

PDF, 170KB, 5 pages

The letters serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at the Brooke House Sixth-Form College.

Published 14 July 2017
  1. Financial control notice to improve for Brooke House Sixth-Form College is now closed.

  2. A financial notice to improve has been issued to Brooke House sixth-form college replacing the June 2017 publication.

  3. First published.

