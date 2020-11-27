Data about Ofsted’s assurance visits to social care providers during our phased return to inspection.

Covid-19 visits to social care providers – 1 September 2020 to 13 November 2020

Covid-19 visits to social care providers – 1 September 2020 to 13 November 2020

This data shows how many assurance visits we carried out to social care providers within each local authority, and gives a list of the providers. It does not include visits to local authority services (ILACS): this is because no ILACS reports were published during this period.

Find out more about our assurance visits to social care providers.

