Information about children's social workers employed in local authorities and agency social workers.

Children's social work workforce - reporting year 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/children-s-social-work-workforce

This statistical release uses data from the statutory children’s social work workforce data collection.

It covers:

  • number of social workers
  • number of starters and leavers
  • vacancy rate of social workers
  • turnover rate of social workers
  • sickness absence of social workers
  • number of agency workers

Data was collected from local authorities.

Published 25 February 2021