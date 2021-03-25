Guidance for appropriate bodies, headteachers, school staff and governing bodies.

Induction for early career teachers (England)

PDF, 414KB, 48 pages

This guidance comes into force from 1 September 2021. It updates and replaces the induction for newly qualified teachers (NQTs).

This statutory guidance is for:

  • headteachers
  • school staff
  • appropriate bodies
  • governing bodies

It applies to:

  • local-authority-maintained schools
  • academies and free schools
  • pupil referral units
  • independent schools
  • sixth-form colleges
  • further education colleges

The guidance covers settings which:

  • are required to offer induction to their early career teachers
  • choose to offer induction to their early career teachers

The term early career teacher (ECT) replaces newly qualified teacher (NQT).

Published 25 March 2021